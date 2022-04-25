World Digest: April 25, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Dozens killed, raped in restive county Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dozens of people have recently been killed in violence that includes beheadings and sexual attacks in a volatile county in South Sudan, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan said Monday. The mission said it documented 72 civilian deaths between Feb. 17 and April 7 in Unity state’s Leer county. Among the victims was a local staffer with the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders, it said.

Sixty-four cases of sexual violence, including gang rapes, were recorded in Leer in the same period. The attacks were carried out by “armed youth” from the neighboring counties of Koch and Mayendit.

Markets, homes, aid facilities and warehouses were looted and burned. An estimated 40,000 people have fled Leer, with thousands reportedly crossing the Nile River to shelter in another state, the mission said.

It said more U.N. peacekeepers were being deployed to conduct regular patrols in Leer town.

In 2011, South Sudan gained independence from Sudan, but just two years later, the new country descended into a civil war in which tens of thousands were killed. The war ended in 2018 with a truce, but sporadic violence has continued.

While some of the violence is communal, tensions in the capital, Juba, have risen recently after the deputy president accused the president of violating the truce.

— Associated Press

Rebels claim capture of Wagner fighters

Islamist extremist rebels in Mali linked to al-Qaeda said Monday that they had captured mercenary fighters from Russia’s Wagner Group in fighting early this month.

It is the first time that Mali’s extremist rebels known as JNIM have claimed the capture of Russian fighters. The Wagner Group members were seized in the first week of April in the mountainous Ségou region of central Mali, said the JNIM statement, which called the fighters “criminals.”

Since the start of the year, several European nations have denounced the presence of Wagner mercenaries — who are estimated to number about 1,000 — fighting alongside Malian soldiers. The mercenaries have been blamed for killing about 300 civilians in the central town of Moura, and for staging burials near the Gossi military base and trying to blame French military forces for the graves.

However, Mali’s ruling junta denies that Wagner’s forces are fighting in the country, saying they are instead training Malian soldiers as part of cooperation between Mali and Russia.

It is likely that JNIM delayed publicizing the kidnappings until the Wagner fighters could be transferred to a secure place before negotiations begin, said Baba Dakono, a researcher at the Citizen Observatory on Governance and Security in Mali.

The Wagner Group sends mercenary troops, many of them former Russian military soldiers, to several African countries and other places including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Although the Kremlin denies any tie to Wagner, the group is used to further President Vladimir Putin’s push to increase Russia’s influence and undercut democracy, analysts say.

— Associated Press

Lebanon mourns shipwreck victims: Funerals were held across northern Lebanon for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sank as the Lebanese navy tried to force it back to shore. The small vessel was carrying at least 60 people — many times its capacity — when tragedy struck Saturday night. The deaths were the latest in a growing trend involving mostly Lebanese and Syrians trying to travel to Europe from Lebanon in search of better lives. The United Nations has said the vessel was carrying 84 people.

Tigrayan forces said to be withdrawing: Ethiopia's Tigrayan rebels are completely leaving the neighboring region of Afar, a Tigrayan spokesperson told Reuters, saying he hoped it meant that food aid could finally pour into famine-hit Tigray. Reuters could not immediately confirm the statement. Fighting in northern Ethiopia, which began in late 2020 in Tigray and spilled over into Afar last year, has eased since the federal government declared a unilateral cease-fire last month.

4,500-year-old sculpture found in Gaza: A Palestinian farmer found a rare 4,500-year-old stone sculpture in the southern Gaza Strip, ruling Hamas authorities said. The Tourism Ministry said the 8.5-inch-tall limestone head is believed to represent the Canaanite goddess Anat and to date to about 2,500 B.C.

— From news services

