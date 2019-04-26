MEXICO

Frustrated migrants board 'Beast' train

Hundreds of migrants hoping to reach the United States boarded a freight train in southern Mexico, frustrated by efforts to slow their progress by the Mexican government, which is under pressure from Washington.

The risky move to board the train, known as “La Bestia” (The Beast), followed a mass breakout of migrants from a holding center in the southern border city of Tapachula on Thursday night. The government estimated some 1,300 people escaped but said a majority later returned to the center.

Men, women and children from various countries boarded the slow train as it pulled out of the town of Arriaga in the southern state of Chiapas, Mexican media reported. Migration authorities said at least 395 people had boarded.

The large group descended from the train on Friday after it reached the town of Ixtepec, northwest of Arriaga.

“We hope our God above will keep helping us. We had to keep moving forwards,” said Michael Hernandez, a Honduran, after disembarking. “They won’t let us walk, so we climbed on the train. It’s our only option.”

— Reuters

NORTH KOREA

Trump thanks Putin for input on a deal

President Trump on Friday said he believed a lot of progress was being made toward a denuclearization agreement with North Korea and welcomed Russian President Vladi­mir Putin’s support.

“I think we’re doing very well with North Korea. A lot of progress is being made,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I appreciated President Putin’s statement yesterday. He wants to see it done also. I think there’s a lot of excitement for getting a deal done with North Korea.”

Putin, speaking after holding his first face-to-face talks with Kim in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday, said U.S. security guarantees would probably not be enough to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear program. He said he believed any U.S. guarantees might need to be backed by other nations involved in previous six-way talks. That format has been sidelined by unilateral U.S. efforts for a deal.

— Reuters

Xi promises higher standards for Belt and Road: China's flagship foreign policy initiative, designed to provide loans for infrastructure projects in developing nations, will meet higher standards for environmental protection and safeguards against corruption, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a keynote address at an international Belt and Road Initiative forum in Beijing. "In pursuing the Belt and Road, everything should be done in a transparent way and we should have zero tolerance for corruption," he said, addressing some 40 global leaders and 5,000 attendees at the conference, the second since the investment program was launched in 2013.

Panama election tribunal says ex-president is ineligible: Panama's electoral tribunal has ruled that former president Ricardo Martinelli, who is awaiting trial on wiretapping charges, cannot run in next month's elections, but the politician, running for mayor of Panama City and a seat in the National Assembly, vowed to retake the presidency in the following vote, in 2024. The tribunal has not formally commented on its decision, but a copy of the ruling seen by Reuters said it found Martinelli was not eligible because he did not meet residency requirements. Martinelli was extradited to Panama last June from the United States to face a variety of charges. He had been living in the United States since leaving Panama in 2015.

3 deaths blamed on cyclone in Mozambique; flooding feared: The second powerful cyclone to rip into Mozambique in just six weeks stunned residents in a region where such storms had not been recorded in the modern era. Three deaths were reported from Cyclone Kenneth, and the United Nations warned of "massive flooding." Kenneth had maximum sustained winds of 136 mph, equal to a Category 4 hurricane, before it made landfall Thursday evening in far northern Mozambique, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.

— From news services