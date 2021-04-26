Her attorney, Hojjat Kermani, said she received the second sentence on a charge of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

State media in Iran did not acknowledge the sentence, apparently issued after yet another closed-door hearing. Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said her attorney planned to appeal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the new sentence. “I don’t think it is right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail,” he said. “I think it is wrong that she is there in the first place, and we will be working very hard to secure her release.”

The latest twist in Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case comes as Britain and Iran negotiate a dispute over about 400 million pounds ($530 million) owed to Tehran by London for tanks pledged decades ago that were never delivered.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s earlier sentence was issued after she was convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge she denied. Authorities had released her from prison on furlough in March 2020 because of the surging coronavirus pandemic, and she had been detained in her parents’ Tehran home since.

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

New nuclear waste site opened at Chernobyl

Ukraine’s president on Monday unveiled a new nuclear waste repository at Chernobyl, site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which unfolded 35 years ago.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Chernobyl with Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and vowed to “transform the exclusion zone, as Chernobyl is referred to, into a revival zone.”

Ukraine decided to use the deserted exclusion zone around the Chernobyl power plant to build a place where it could store its nuclear waste for 100 years. The former Soviet republic has four nuclear power plants in operation and has to transport its nuclear waste to Russia.

Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl power plant, 65 miles north of Kyiv, exploded and caught fire on April 26, 1986, spewing radioactive material into the sky. Soviet authorities worsened the catastrophe by not telling the public what had happened — although the nearby plant workers’ town of Pripyat was evacuated the next day, the 2 million residents of Kyiv weren’t informed despite the fallout danger. The world learned of the disaster only after heightened radiation was detected in Sweden.

Eventually, more than 100,000 people were evacuated from the vicinity and the 1,000-square-mile exclusion zone was set up.

— Associated Press

108 on trial in Turkey over 2014 Kobane protests: More than 100 people linked to a pro-Kurdish party went on trial in Turkey over alleged involvement in violent protests in 2014. Prosecutors have charged the 108 defendants with 29 crimes, including murder . The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, or HDP, says the trial is politically motivated. The protests occurred as Islamic State militants were closing in on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobane, right across the Turkish border. The protests erupted amid frustration among many ethnic Kurds in Turkey over what they viewed as Turkish government inaction over the Kobane crisis.

Egypt executes 9 for 2013 attack on police: Egyptian authorities executed nine men convicted of murder in an attack on a police station in 2013, security officials and a rights lawyer said. The assault resulted in 15 deaths, including of 11 police officers. The nine were found guilty of attacking a police station in the town of Kerdasa in 2013 in the aftermath of the military's ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, according to the officials.