World Digest: April 26, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Suicide bomber kills Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3 Chinese teachers A suspected female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi on Tuesday, police and officials said, in the first major attack this year against nationals of longtime ally China working in Pakistan. The three were among passengers on a minibus returning to Karachi University after a lunch break when the bomb exploded at the entrance to the university’s Confucius Institute, killing the Chinese teachers and a Pakistani national, police and officials said.

A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army based in southwestern Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, claimed responsibility for the blast, adding in an email to Reuters that the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber.

It shared in the email a photo of her clad in a long shawl sitting with two children. The photo couldn’t be verified independently by police or other officials.

Advertisement

Local media showed CCTV footage of a woman dressed in black and wearing a backpack standing close to the bus shortly before the bomb went off and sent up billowing clouds of fire and smoke.

Police did not verify the footage.

The bombing was the first major attack against Chinese nationals in Pakistan since July, when a suicide bomber blew up a passenger bus in northern Pakistan that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese working on a hydropower plant.

— Reuters

Dozens missing after

migrant boat capsizes

A boat carrying migrants capsized off Spain’s Canary Islands, leaving one person dead and 24 missing, authorities said.

The vessel overturned sometime between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday, Spain’s marine rescue service said.

Spanish responders intercepted three boats heading to the islands and rescued 116 people, a spokeswoman told the Associated Press.

Advertisement

Two of the boats were found on Monday afternoon, drifting about 40 miles south of the archipelago, which lies off the northwest coast of Africa.

A third boat was found capsized about 140 miles south of the islands. Marine services rescued 36 people, including 10 women and two minors, and recovered the body of a woman. The search has since been halted, said the spokeswoman, who was not authorized to be named in news reports.

Authorities had been told that the sinking boat, which is thought to have set off from Cape Bojador in the disputed territory of Western Sahara, had been carrying 61 migrants, she added.

In recent years, migrants have been braving the Atlantic Ocean crossing to make it to the Canary Islands.

From January to mid-April this year, 6,359 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands, according to the Interior Ministry, a 60 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Ebola emerges in Congo: A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, days after a fresh outbreak of the disease emerged. The second fatality was a female relative of the first case, a WHO spokesperson told Reuters. Congo has seen 13 previous outbreaks of Ebola, including one in 2018-2020 in the east that killed nearly 2,300 people, the second highest toll recorded in the history of the hemorrhagic fever.

3 fatally shot in Russian kindergarten: A gunman on Tuesday killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in central Russia, authorities said. A man entered the kindergarten in Veshkayma and shot a female staff member and two children, ages 5 and 6, before shooting himself, said Sergei Morozov, a federal lawmaker and the former governor of the Ulyanovsk region, where the killings took place. Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova identified the perpetrator as a 26-year-old mentally ill man.

Advertisement

Mexican workers seek raise in trade deal test: The new independent labor union at General Motors's largest plant in Mexico is seeking a 19.2 percent wage increase, citing surging inflation, and the U.S. carmaker has countered with an offer of 3.5 percent, the head of the union SINTTIA said. The GM labor negotiations are a high-profile test case for a new trade deal's goal of reducing the vast wage gap between U.S. workers and their Mexican counterparts.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article