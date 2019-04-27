SUDAN

Protest leaders meet with military council

Organizers of the protests that drove President Omar al-Bashir from power met with the ruling military council on Saturday on forming a transitional government. Both sides announced they would set up a joint committee — composed of members of the military council and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of opposition groups led by the Sudanese Professionals Association — to tackle political disputes.

Saturday’s meeting came after the protesters agreed Wednesday to resume talks with the military after a temporary break.

The military also announced then the resignation of three members of the military council, whom the opposition had accused of being too close to Bashir. But the Sudanese Communist Party, which is part of the protest movement, called late Friday for a fourth member of the council, deputy head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — commonly known by his nickname Hemedti — to step down. Hemedti is commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been accused of genocide in the Darfur region.

MOZAMBIQUE

Deadly flooding feared in hurricane's wake

Mozambique’s government urged many people to immediately seek higher ground on Saturday in the wake of Cyclone Kenneth, fearing flooding and mudslides in the days ahead as heavy rain lashed the region.

At least five people have been killed, the government said. Aerial photos showed some communities nearly flattened by the storm, which came ashore Thursday.

About 3,500 homes in parts of the country’s Cabo Delgado province were partially or fully destroyed, with electricity cut, some roads blocked and at least one main bridge collapsed. Some schools and health centers were damaged. Nearly 700,000 people could be at risk as waters rise.

Militants violate truce, attack Syrian troops: Al-Qaeda-linked militants launched attacks on government positions in northern Syria, killing and wounding dozens in the latest violation of a seven-month truce in the last major rebel stronghold in the country. The al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahir al-Sham, or HTS, said the attacks occurred at dawn in the northern province of Aleppo. The area of the attack is part of a seven-month truce that was reached between Turkey and Russia but that has recently been repeatedly violated. The HTS-linked Ibaa news agency said the attacks killed more than 20 soldiers. It added that the attacks were in retaliation for the bombardment by the Syrian and Russian militaries of rebel-held areas in recent days.

French protesters try to march on European Parliament: French police fired tear gas to push back protesters who tried to march toward the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's policies. The "yellow vest" protesters were back on the streets across France two days after Macron outlined policy proposals including tax cuts worth around 5 billion euros ($5.58 billion) in response to the protests. Around 2,000 demonstrators gathered near European Union institutions in Strasbourg, with organizers hoping to make the protest international by marching to the parliament building a month ahead of E.U.-wide elections.

Algerian protest leader says country needs time: Algeria needs six months to prepare for free elections, said Seif Islam Benatia, a protest leader. He also called for the transition from 20 years of rule by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to be managed by Ahmed Taleb Ibrahimi, an 87-year-old former minister respected by protesters as well as Islamists. The call came a day after hundreds of thousands marched peacefully for the 10th consecutive Friday demanding the departure of Algeria's ruling elite. Benatia's call for a six-month transition period is longer than the 90-day period foreseen by the constitution.

Divers recover luggage possibly holding bodies in Cyprus: Search teams in Cyprus located two suitcases at the bottom of a lake where a detained military officer who allegedly confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls told investigators he dumped some of the bodies, officials said. The suspect, a 35-year-old national guard captain, said under questioning that he put the bodies of three victims inside luggage that he ditched in the lake, a police official told the Associated Press.

