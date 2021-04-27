The Revolutionary Guard did the same with another Coast Guard vessel, the USCGC Wrangell, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet. Such close passes risk the ships colliding at sea.
Iran did not acknowledge the incident, which resulted in no injuries or damage.
The interaction marked the first “unsafe and unprofessional” incident involving the Iranians since April 15, 2020, Rebarich said. Iran had largely stopped such incidents in 2018 and nearly all of 2019, she said.
The incident comes as Iran negotiates with world powers in Vienna over Tehran and Washington returning to the
2015 nuclear deal, talks that are due to resume Tuesday.
It also follows incidents across the Middle East attributed to a shadow war between Iran and Israel, including attacks on regional shipping and sabotage at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.
— Associated Press
'Drone' boat targeted port, Saudi Arabia says
A remotely piloted boat packed with explosives targeted the Saudi port of Yanbu in the Red Sea on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia said.
The kingdom claimed to have intercepted and destroyed the attack boat. However, private security firms suggested that commercial traffic near the port may have been hit in the assault.
Details remained scarce, but the incident comes after attacks on shipping in the wider Middle East. It also comes amid Saudi Arabia’s years-long war with Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The Houthis have in the past used bomb-laden drones and explosive-packed boats to target the kingdom. However, they did not claim any assaults on Tuesday.
Yanbu, 540 miles west of Riyadh, serves as the end point of the kingdom’s crucial East-West Pipeline. It allows crude oil pumped in eastern fields to be shipped directly via the Red Sea, avoiding the Persian Gulf’s chokepoint at the Strait of Hormuz.
— Associated Press
MYANMAR
Airstrikes launched as rebels seize army base
Ethnic Karen guerrillas said they captured a Myanmar army base on Tuesday near the border with Thailand, a morale booster for those opposing the military’s takeover of Myanmar’s civilian government in February.
Myanmar’s military staged airstrikes several hours later on villages in territory controlled by the Karen forces, according to a guerrilla spokesman, a senior Thai official and a relief worker.
The fighting took place three days after a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders to try to hammer out a plan to restore peace in Myanmar, where the military government has attempted to suppress widespread opposition to its rule through lethal force.
A spokesman for the Karen National Union, the Karen minority’s main political group, which seeks greater autonomy from Myanmar’s central government, said its armed wing attacked the base at 5 a.m. and burned it down just after dawn.
The KNU is a close ally of the resistance movement against the coup. Its armed wing is the Karen National Liberation Army.
Fighting between the KNLA and the military has been intense since February. Fighter jets have bombed and strafed Karen villages since March 27, and the army has deployed new battalions to the area. In response, the KNLA has kept up attacks on patrols and bases.
— Associated Press
2 Spanish reporters, Irish activist killed in Burkina Faso: Two Spanish journalists and the Irish director of a wildlife foundation were killed in an ambush in eastern Burkina Faso, the Spanish government and officials in the African country said. The journalists were working with the wildlife campaigner on a documentary about poachers in a national park bordering Benin when gunmen attacked them, Spain's foreign minister said. An audio message purporting to be from an al-Qaeda-linked group known as JNIM asserted responsibility.
— From news services