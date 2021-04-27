2 Spanish reporters, Irish activist killed in Burkina Faso: Two Spanish journalists and the Irish director of a wildlife foundation were killed in an ambush in eastern Burkina Faso, the Spanish government and officials in the African country said. The journalists were working with the wildlife campaigner on a documentary about poachers in a national park bordering Benin when gunmen attacked them, Spain's foreign minister said. An audio message purporting to be from an al-Qaeda-linked group known as JNIM asserted responsibility.