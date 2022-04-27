World Digest: April 27, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Ex-officials freed in bid to end political impasse Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Authorities in Sudan released two outspoken former government officials from prison, lawyers said Wednesday, part of trust-building measures amid efforts to end the country’s political impasse. Sudan was plunged into turmoil when an October military coup upended its short-lived transition to democracy after three decades of repressive rule by Omar Hassan al-Bashir. Bashir was removed in a popular uprising in April 2019.

Khalid Omar, a former minister of cabinet affairs, was released late Tuesday and Mohammed al-Faki Suliman, a former member of the ruling Sovereign Council, walked free from a prison in the capital on Wednesday, their legal team said.

Omar and Suliman had been detained along with dozens of other officials during the Oct. 25 coup and were released a month later as part of a deal between the military and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The premier resigned in January after failing to bridge the gap between the generals and coup protesters.

The two men were rearrested in February amid a crackdown by the generals on anti-coup groups. The crackdown on protesters killed more than 90 people and injured thousands, according to a Sudanese medical group.

Earlier this month, authorities freed more than two dozen activists who were detained in recent weeks over the protests.

The military’s takeover has plunged Sudan into turmoil and sent its already fragile economy into free fall.

— Associated Press

Suu Kyi is sentenced to 5 years in graft case

A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison Wednesday in the first of several graft cases against her.

Suu Kyi, 76, who was ousted in an army takeover last year, has denied the allegation that she accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars in a bribe from a top political colleague.

Her supporters and legal experts consider Suu Kyi’s prosecution an unjust attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while preventing her from returning to an active role in politics.

Suu Kyi is widely revered at home for her role in the country’s democracy movement and was long viewed abroad as an icon of that struggle, epitomized by her years under house arrest. But she also has been heavily criticized for showing deference to the military while ignoring and, at times, even defending rights violations.

Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to six years in prison in other cases and faces 10 more corruption charges.

— Associated Press

Israeli strike in Syria kills 4 soldiers: An Israeli missile attack on the suburbs of Syria's capital killed four soldiers and wounded three, the Syrian Defense Ministry said. Hours earlier, Israel said one of its drones crashed on the Syrian side of the border. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes on the Damascus suburbs hit arms depots for Iran-backed groups. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges them.

5 British officers face hearing over treatment of Black athletes: Five British police officers will face a gross-misconduct hearing after they stopped, searched and handcuffed two Black athletes in 2020. The incident raised questions about the use of force and racial profiling. Police said they stopped and searched a vehicle because it was being driven in a suspicious manner. Inside were British sprinter Bianca Williams, Portuguese 400-meter runner Ricardo dos Santos and their baby son. Both athletes were handcuffed while they and the car were searched for weapons or drugs. Nothing was found, and no arrests were made. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had determined that the officers should answer allegations that they breached professional standards.

Operator of sunken Japanese boat apologizes: The head of the company that operated a tourist boat that sank off northern Japan with 26 people aboard said he approved the weekend trip despite a broken communication device and forecasts of rough weather, as officials investigated previous accidents involving the company. The boat, with two crew members, was taking 24 passengers on a tour when it sank. Seiichi Katsurada, president of the boat company, knelt on the floor at a news conference to apologize and said he approved the captain's plan to proceed with the tour despite predictions of 10-foot waves in the afternoon, because waters at their home port were calm in the morning. Katsurada said that a wireless device at the company's office was broken and that the boat lacked a satellite phone, making communications difficult.

— From news services

