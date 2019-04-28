HONG KONG

Proposed revisions to extradition law stir ire

Thousands of people marched through downtown Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to changes to an extradition law widely seen as eroding the territory’s independent legal system.

Many of those taking part carried yellow umbrellas, recalling Hong Kong’s massive 2014 pro-democracy protests, the leaders of which have been sentenced to up to 16 months in prison.

Police said about 22,800 people took part in Sunday’s protest at its peak period.

Revisions to the extradition law would make it easier to send criminal suspects to mainland China, where they could face vague national security charges and unfair trials.

Under the “one country, two systems” framework, Hong Kong was guaranteed the right to retain its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years following its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Business, legal, human rights and journalists groups have expressed concerns over the proposed changes, saying they will damage Hong Kong’s reputation for legal independence.

The amendments expand the scope for the transfer of criminal suspects to China and remove the legislature’s right to scrutinize individual extradition decisions filed by Hong Kong’s chief executive.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Military rulers decry attack on Islamist party

Sudanese protest leaders held talks with the ruling military council on Sunday after the military condemned an attack on an Islamist party close to President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who was removed from power and jailed this month.

Dozens of protesters on Saturday surrounded a building where the Popular Congress Party was holding a meeting, chanting, “No place for Islamists.”

The state-run Sudan News Agency quoted party leader Idris Suleiman as saying that protesters attacked the party members as they left the building, wounding at least 64 people.

The deputy head of the military council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, accused the protesters of trying to set the building on fire. Security forces intervened to separate the two groups, he added, to avoid “a disaster.”

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded four months of overwhelmingly peaceful protests, condemned the violence.

Protest leaders demanding a speedy transition to civilian rule are locked in a standoff with the military, which removed Bashir from office April 11 under pressure from the popular uprising. The military council has said it will rule Sudan for up to two years until elections can be organized.

— Associated Press

Israel frees 2 Syrian prisoners: Israel released two Syrian prisoners in what it described as a "goodwill gesture" in the wake of the repatriation of the remains of an Israeli soldier who went missing over 35 years ago. Israel has insisted that the release was not a quid pro quo for the return of Zachary Baumel's remains this month. Syrian state TV said the two prisoners arrived on the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing after being released. Baumel went missing during the Sultan Yacoub battle between the Israeli army and Syrian forces during Israel's 1982 invasion of Lebanon. Russian mediators facilitated the return of his remains shortly before this month's Israeli election.

Peru ex-president ordered into pretrial house arrest: Former Peruvian president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is to spend three years under house arrest while charges are prepared against him over allegations that he took bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, the government said. Kuczynski, 80, had been ordered to spend up to three years in pretrial jail earlier this month. The judgment was softened because of his health problems, according to a tweet by the Public Ministry. Odebrecht admitted in late 2016 that it paid about $30 million in bribes to Peruvian politicians in exchange for public works contracts.

Airline SAS cancels 1,200 more flights: The Scandinavian airline SAS canceled more than 1,200 flights scheduled for Monday and Tuesday as a pilot strike that has disrupted the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of passengers entered its third day. SAS pilots went on strike Friday as wage talks broke down, grounding about 70 percent of the airline's flights. The carrier has said it was ready to return to talks but warned that agreeing to pilots' demands would seriously damage the company.

— From news services