South Africa’s drug regulatory body determined that the vaccine is safe, saying it found no causal link between blood clots and the vaccine in those already vaccinated. The cabinet then approved resuming its use.
Before the halt, South Africa had given more than 290,000 J&J shots to health-care workers.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize urged all health-care workers to get the shots. The J&J vaccine is the best vaccine against the virus variant that is dominant in the country, Mkhize said.
South Africa has the largest number of confirmed covid-19 cases and deaths in Africa, with more than 1.5 million infections and more than 54,000 deaths.
— Associated Press
NORTHERN IRELAND
Leader quitting after party revolt over Brexit
The leader of Northern Ireland announced her resignation on Wednesday after members of her Democratic Unionist Party mounted a push to oust her over her handling of the fallout from Brexit and other issues.
Arlene Foster said she would step down as leader of the party on May 28 and as first minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June. Her position became untenable after many of her party’s lawmakers signed a letter of no confidence in her.
The move against Foster was the latest evidence of how Britain’s economic split from the European Union at the end of 2020 has shaken the political balance in Northern Ireland, a part of the United Kingdom where some people identify as British and some as Irish.
Post-Brexit trade rules have imposed customs and border checks on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. The arrangement was designed to avoid checks between Northern Ireland and Ireland, an E.U. member.
The new arrangements have angered Northern Ireland’s British unionists, who say the checks amount to a border in the Irish Sea, weaken ties with the rest of the U.K. and could bolster calls for Irish reunification.
Tensions over the new rules contributed to a week of violence in Northern Ireland this month in which youths pelted police with bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs.
— Associated Press
7 killed in Somalia attack: At least seven people were killed and more than 10 wounded when a vehicle exploded outside a police headquarters in Somalia's capital, police and health officials said. The al-Shabab extremist group asserted responsibility. A police spokesman said the bomber tried to drive into the headquarters but was thwarted. Observers had warned that al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab might take advantage of political tensions in Somalia — where President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's extended stay in power has led to a standoff — to carry out attacks.
Butina eyes Russian parliament seat: Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States after she admitted to working as a Russian agent, said she has applied to take part in primaries for Russia's ruling party to run for a parliamentary seat. The election for seats in the Duma, Russia's lower house, is set for September. Butina pleaded guilty in 2018 to infiltrating a U.S. gun rights group and influencing conservative activists and Republicans. She was deported to Russia in October 2019 after serving most of her 18-month sentence. Since returning to Russia, Butina has hosted a show on state-funded RT television that mocks the opposition.
Man with knife wounds 16 children in China: A man wielding a knife wounded 18 people, including 16 children, at a kindergarten in China's southwestern region of Guangxi, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Two of the children were seriously injured, Xinhua said. A suspect was arrested, it added.
— From news services