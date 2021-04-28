Butina eyes Russian parliament seat: Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States after she admitted to working as a Russian agent, said she has applied to take part in primaries for Russia's ruling party to run for a parliamentary seat. The election for seats in the Duma, Russia's lower house, is set for September. Butina pleaded guilty in 2018 to infiltrating a U.S. gun rights group and influencing conservative activists and Republicans. She was deported to Russia in October 2019 after serving most of her 18-month sentence. Since returning to Russia, Butina has hosted a show on state-funded RT television that mocks the opposition.