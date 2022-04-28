World Digest: April 28, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Blood donation limits on gay men lifted Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Canada said Thursday that it is lifting restrictions on blood donations from sexually active gay men, first imposed decades ago, as part of an effort to create a “more inclusive” system. The federal health department announced it is authorizing a submission from Canadian Blood Services to allow donations from men who have had sex with other men in the past three months.

Instead of requiring men who have sex with men to remain abstinent for at least three months before donating, the agency will screen all potential blood and plasma donors for “high-risk sexual behaviors.” The change is expected to take effect by Sept. 30.

This follows an evolution of policy from a lifetime ban on blood donations, imposed in the mid-1980s, from men who had engaged in sex with men since 1977. The government gradually whittled down the required abstinence periods to five years, three years and — starting in 2019 — three months.

The prior rationale for the bans was that men who have sex with men had a higher prevalence of the human immunodeficiency virus. But advocates and medical experts argued that this was an outdated and stigmatizing assumption that did not reflect current risk factors.

López Obrador calls formajor electoral changes

Mexico’s government on Thursday proposed a dramatic overhaul of the electoral system and the agency that oversees it. It would reduce the size of Congress and state legislatures while having voters choose the federal elections board, potentially adding a higher degree of politics to what has been an independent body.

The proposal also would reduce federal funding of parties and spending on elections in general — a repeated target of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has often feuded with the National Electoral Institute.

The proposals would create a new federal elections authority to replace the institute and eliminate similar state-level bodies.

But the path for the package would be difficult. López Obrador’s party and its allies do not have the two-thirds majority in Congress required to make constitutional changes. The main opposition parties are against such changes.

López Obrador has spent decades battling electoral authorities. He considers himself a victim of electoral fraud on multiple occasions, though the National Electoral Institute confirmed his 2018 victory.

Beijing schools to be closed over virus fears: Beijing is closing all city schools in a further tightening of coronavirus restrictions, as the Chinese capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak. It wasn't clear whether the schools would be able to offer classes online or allow students facing crucial exams to return to class. Beijing announced 50 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total in the latest wave of infections to around 150.

Nigeria's Senate passes bill to bar kidnap ransom payments: Nigeria's Senate has passed a bill barring the payment of ransoms to kidnappers at a time when thousands are in captivity, including passengers kidnapped during a train attack in March . The Senate said the amendment, which critics said would harm victims and their families, will "prevent terrorist groups from laundering money." Nigeria has struggled to stem the rise of violence in its northwestern and central regions. Thousands have been killed, and the kidnap-for-ransom business has become a lucrative enterprise.

Reprieve for another Malaysian set to be hanged in Singapore: A second Malaysian man due to be hanged in Singapore this week for drug trafficking won a last-minute reprieve from the top court. Datchinamurthy Kataiah, 36, was scheduled to be hanged Friday, just two days after the execution of a Malaysian man who was believed to be mentally disabled. A lawyer who earlier represented Datchinamurthy said the Court of Appeal allowed a stay of execution pending a May 20 legal challenge.

