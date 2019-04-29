MOZAMBIQUE

Cyclone toll rises to 38; aid delivery hampered

More rain is forecast for northern Mozambique, where the death toll from Cyclone Kenneth jumped to 38, as flooding and pounding rains hampered efforts to deliver aid to badly hit communities several days after the storm.

More flooding is expected in the northeastern port city of Pemba and the surrounding areas.

An estimated 160,000 people are at risk from the second powerful cyclone to hit the southern African nation in just six weeks, officials said. It was the first time in recorded history that two cyclones had targeted Mozambique in a single season.

Most of the more than 600 deaths from last month’s Cyclone Idai were caused by flooding in the days that followed, and heavy rains in the wake of Kenneth have raised fears of a similar scenario. The storm made landfall Thursday with the force of a Category 4 hurricane.

Flooding was “critical” in parts of the northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, including Ibo island and the districts of Macomia and Quissanga, where more than 35,000 buildings and homes had been partly or fully destroyed, the government said.

Aid workers have described “total devastation” along a 37-mile stretch of coastline and nearby islands.

Authorities are preparing for a possible cholera outbreak as some wells are contaminated and safe drinking water has become a growing concern.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Guards repel assault on major oil field

An armed group attacked Libya’s largest oil field but was repelled after clashes with its protection force on Monday, while fighting escalated in eastern-based strongman Khalifa Hifter’s bid to capture the capital.

The National Oil Corp. said gunmen fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a control station at El Sharara oil field, triggering fighting with its guard force, which repelled the attackers.

There were no casualties among oil workers and production was unaffected, the NOC said. The affiliation of the gunmen was unclear. The oil field is in a southwestern region held by forces loyal to Hifter.

Hifter’s three-week-old offensive to seize Tripoli, seat of Libya’s internationally recognized government, has sharpened a power struggle that has fractured the country since the ouster and killing of dictator Moammar Gaddafi in the 2011 uprising.

The assault by the Hifter-led Libyan National Army, which is allied to a parallel government based in the eastern city of Benghazi, stalled on Tripoli’s southern outskirts last week.

But fighting intensified Monday, with residents in the center of Tripoli hearing sounds of heavy shelling, small-arms fire and a warplane in the southern districts.

The battle for Tripoli has killed 345 people, 22 of them civilians, a World Health Organization official said Monday.

— Reuters

Exiled Catalan leaders barred from European elections: Spain's electoral commission ruled that Carles Puigdemont and two other Catalan separatists who fled abroad to escape arrest cannot contest in next month's European Parliament elections. The ruling keeps Puigdemont and Toni Comín, who fled to Belgium, and Clara Ponsatí, who lives in Britain, out of the May 26 race to fill Spain's allotted seats in the parliament in Strasbourg, France. The three were involved in the Catalonia region's attempt to break away from Spain in 2017.

Government to take control of religious schools in Pakistan: Pakistan plans to take control of a network of over 30,000 madrassas as part of a drive to "mainstream" the Islamic schools, a military spokesman said. Modernizing madrassa education is a thorny issue in Pakistan, a conservative Muslim nation where religious schools are often accused of radicalizing youngsters but are the only education available to millions of poor children. Pakistan is facing international pressure to act against militant groups carrying out attacks in India and Afghanistan.

Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine jailed: The Ugandan pop star and opposition politician known as Bobi Wine has been remanded to a maximum-security prison after being charged over his role in a protest last year of a tax on social media. A police spokesman said the July protest in Uganda's capital was not authorized. The singer, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has emerged as a powerful opponent to President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986. Wine has hinted he may run for the presidency in 2021.

— From news services