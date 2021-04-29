Iran bans 15 people from traveling over Zarif leak: Iran imposed travel bans on 15 people over alleged involvement in a leaked audio recording in which the foreign minister complains about the influence of the Revolutionary Guard Corps on Iranian diplomacy, the semiofficial Iranian Students' News Agency said. In the leaked interview, Mohammad Javad Zarif said he had "zero" influence over Iran's foreign policy. The recording has angered hard-liners in Iran. President Hassan Rouhani, meanwhile, replaced the head of the state-run think tank that was in charge of conducting the interview.