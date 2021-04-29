The disaster occurred at Mount Meron at the main celebrations of Lag BaOmer, a holiday when tens of thousands of people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, gather to honor Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried there. Large crowds traditionally light bonfires, pray and dance as part of the celebrations.
The incident happened after midnight, and the cause of the stampede was not immediately clear.
KENYA
2 refugee camps to be closed by June 2022
Kenya said Thursday that it had told the United Nations it will shut by June 2022 two camps holding more than 410,000 refugees of wars in the east and Horn of Africa, adding that it planned to repatriate some and give others residency.
The Interior Ministry made the announcement on Twitter about five weeks after ordering the closure of the Dadaab and Kakuma camps and giving the United Nations two weeks to present a plan to carry that out.
The U.N. refugee agency asked the government to ensure that vulnerable refugees would still be protected under its timeline.
The Dadaab camp, close to the border with war-racked Somalia, was set up in 1991. In 2011, amid famine and chaos in Somalia, it was the world's largest such camp.
Thursday’s announcement appeared to be the most decisive step by Kenya after years of discussion about closing Dadaab.
Authorities first announced their intention to shut Dadaab in 2016, citing national security concerns over infiltration by militants from Somalia-based al-Shabab.
CHINA
Main module for space station is launched
China on Thursday launched the main module of its first permanent space station, which will host astronauts long term, the latest success for a program that has realized many of its growing ambitions in recent years.
The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, module blasted into space atop a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan.
The launch begins the first of 11 missions necessary to complete, supply and crew the station by the end of next year.
China’s space program recently brought back the first new lunar samples in more than 40 years and expects to land a probe and rover on Mars next month.
Bangladesh approves Chinese coronavirus vaccine for use: Bangladesh's drug regulator said it had approved the emergency use of a vaccine developed by an affiliate of China's Sinopharm, as it scrambles to find alternative sources for inoculations after supplies from India faltered.
Iran bans 15 people from traveling over Zarif leak: Iran imposed travel bans on 15 people over alleged involvement in a leaked audio recording in which the foreign minister complains about the influence of the Revolutionary Guard Corps on Iranian diplomacy, the semiofficial Iranian Students' News Agency said. In the leaked interview, Mohammad Javad Zarif said he had "zero" influence over Iran's foreign policy. The recording has angered hard-liners in Iran. President Hassan Rouhani, meanwhile, replaced the head of the state-run think tank that was in charge of conducting the interview.
