World Digest: April 29, 2022

Explosion at Kabul mosque kills over 50 Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A powerful blast killed more than 50 worshipers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its leader said, the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The explosion rocked the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the capital’s west in the early afternoon, said Besmullah Habib, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, who said the official death toll was 10.

A health agency source said hospitals had received 66 dead and 78 wounded so far.

The attack came as worshipers at the Sunni mosque gathered for zikr — an act of religious remembrance seen as heretical by some hard-line Sunni groups.

A spokesman for the country’s ruling Taliban condemned the blast, saying the perpetrators would be found and punished. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

Scores of Afghans have been killed in recent weeks in blasts, some of which have been claimed by the Islamic State.

— Reuters

Fire erupts at nation's most revered shrine

A fire broke out Friday in the compound belonging to the most revered Shiite shrine in Iran but was quickly extinguished, the country’s state-run news agency reported. No one was injured.

The report by the Islamic Republic News Agency said a cleaning machine in the yard of the Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad caught fire. Fire engines quickly arrived and put it out. IRNA also said the cause of the incident was under investigation.

The shrine, about 560 miles northeast of Tehran, is the largest complex housing a tomb in Iran and one of the country’s most-visited sites.

This month, an attacker stabbed three clerics at the shrine, killing two of them. The assailant was arrested.

— Associated Press

Lawmaker suspended for porn in Parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suspended a lawmaker as it looks into reports that a member of the party watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber.

Neil Parish, a Conservative in Parliament since 2010, was suspended from the party after reporting himself to a standards official, said a spokesperson for the party’s chief whip, who oversees discipline.

An outcry in the case came as Johnson is under pressure over parties held at his Downing Street office and residence when the country was under strict coronavirus lockdown rules.

— Reuters

4 dead in incident at Canadian military college: Canada's Department of National Defense said an investigation was underway into a fatal incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario, that left four cadets dead. The incident happened early Friday, it said. Further details were not available.

Child hepatitis cases rise in U.K. amid global outbreak: The U.K. Health Security Agency has identified 34 confirmed hepatitis cases in children since Monday, bringing the total to 145 amid a series of unexplained cases in children around the world. The agency said 10 children had received liver transplants but none had died. Findings suggested the rise in cases may be linked to a cold virus known as an adenovirus, the agency said, adding that it was also looking at other possible infections, including covid-19, or an environmental cause.

Brazilian town builds Christ statue taller than Rio's: Rio de Janeiro's famous Christ the Redeemer has competition. To attract tourism, the town of Encantado in southern Brazil has built a Christ the Protector that is 141 feet tall, compared with Rio's 125 feet. The counts include the statues' pedestals.

— From news services

