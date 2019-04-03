ISRAEL

Body of soldier missing since 1982 is recovered

The Israeli army said Wednesday that it had recovered the body of a soldier who went missing in a 1982 battle with Syrian forces in southern Lebanon.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, told reporters that the remains of Zachary Baumel had been returned to Israel and identified after years of “significant intelligence operations.”

Conricus declined to elaborate on how the return was arranged or where the remains were found, saying only that “an opportunity arose to locate the body” through an unnamed country.

Baumel, a U.S. citizen from New York, went missing in action along with five other Israeli soldiers near the Lebanese village of Sultan Yacoub.

A few years later, two of the soldiers were returned alive to Israel in prisoner exchanges with Syria, and the body of another was recovered. But the fate of the rest had remained unknown.

Cases of missing soldiers have a powerful emotional and political resonance in Israel, where military service is compulsory for most Jewish men.

Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt, a harsh critic of the Syrian government, hinted in a tweet Wednesday that Syrian authorities were responsible for the return of Baumel’s body.

— Associated Press

SAUDI ARABIA

Trials set to continue for women's activists

Nearly a dozen Saudi women’s rights activists, most of them imprisoned, attended their third court session Wednesday and were told their trials will continue for at least two weeks, people with knowledge of the cases said.

While the 11 women are being tried separately, they have been present at joint court appearances, and they appear to be facing similar charges related to their activism and rights work. Yet on Wednesday, the court gave them different dates for their next session.

Most of the women, including prominent activist Loujain al-Hathloul, have been imprisoned since May.

Meanwhile, three women who were granted temporary release last week were told that their next court date would be after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which coincides with early June. The king traditionally issues pardons after Ramadan. However, they do not typically include political detainees.

— Associated Press

NEW ZEALAND

Police: Man in standoff backed mosque killings

A man who apparently killed himself during a standoff with police had posed a “significant threat” to the community and supported the actions of the gunman who killed 50 Muslims at two mosques last month, New Zealand police said Wednesday.

Police said 54-year-old Artemiy Dubovskiy, also known as Troy, did not have a direct connection to the gunman, as they revealed more details about Dubovskiy and his death last week.

Dubovskiy first came to police attention after sending troubling emails referencing the March 15 attacks, district police commander John Price said.

Based on a tip, police searched three of Dubovskiy’s properties and found guns, ammunition and violent extremist content.

Police said they located Dubovskiy in a vehicle on March 27 and negotiated with him for three hours before approaching the vehicle and finding him fatally stabbed. They said they also found a knife.

“Based on the nature of the items located during the search warrant, the nature of what he said to police during the negotiation, and subsequent enquires, police are of the view that Mr. Dubovskiy did pose a significant threat to the community,” Price said in a statement.

Price said specifics about the nature of that threat could not be revealed because police were still investigating two more people.

— Associated Press

E.U. sends notice over Poland's judiciary moves: The European Union has launched legal action against member Poland, alleging that a recent overhaul of the judiciary by the nationalist government in Warsaw undermines judicial independence. The move comes amid concern that the rule of law is being increasingly abused across the bloc. The E.U.'s executive commission sent a letter of formal notice, the first step in legal action, to the Polish government, which has two months to respond.

American tourist, driver abducted in Uganda safari park: An American woman and her driver have been kidnapped at Uganda's most popular wildlife park by gunmen demanding a ransom of $500,000, police said. Kimberley Sue Endecott, 35, and Jean Paul were on a game drive in Queen Elizabeth National Park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo, when four gunmen ambushed their vehicle, police said.

— From news services