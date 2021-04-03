Residents said the attacks at the army bases occurred in Bariirre and Awdhegleh villages of Lower Shabelle region, 46 miles south of Mogadishu. Gen. Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, the commander of the government’s infantry forces, said, “We lost nine of our soldiers and 11 others got wounded from our side.” He added that “from the Shabab, we killed 60 of their militias on one spot and 17 others near the other base.”

— Associated Press

MYANMAR

Security forces fire on protesters, killing 5

Myanmar security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protests on Saturday, killing at least five people, a protester and media said, as the military stepped up its bid to stifle dissent with arrest warrants for a further 20 high-profile critics.

Security forces in the central town of Monywa, which has seen daily protests for weeks, fired on a crowd, killing at least four people and wounding several, two media organizations said.

One man was shot and killed in the southern town of Thaton, the Bago Weekly Journal online news portal and residents reported. Police also opened fire in the central town of Bago, wounding one man.

Despite the killing of more than 550 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters are coming out every day, often in small groups in small towns, to voice opposition to the overthrow of an elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of military rule.

— Reuters

At least 1 American was killed in Taiwan train crash: A U.S. citizen was among those killed in Friday's deadly train accident, according to a statement by Taiwan's Foreign Ministry. Another U.S. citizen who was on the train was reported missing. Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a train track and caused the country's worst rail disaster in decades, killing 50 people and injuring 178. The truck's emergency brake was not properly engaged, according to the government's disaster relief center. Authorities initially reported 51 deaths but revised the count down by one on Saturday.

Indian security forces battle Maoist rebels: Indian security forces, acting on intelligence, raided a Maoist rebel hideout in the forests of the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, triggering a gun battle that killed five paramilitary troops and one rebel, the state's police said. Senior police officer D.M. Awasthi said hundreds of police and paramilitary soldiers took part in the raid after receiving intelligence that a large number of rebels were gathered in Bijapur district. He said that at least 12 security personnel were injured in the four-hour firefight and that authorities were working to evacuate the wounded. Awasthi said the body of one female rebel was also recovered.

Fire-damaged house in Thailand collapses, killing rescue workers: A burned-out three-story house collapsed on the outskirts of Bangkok, killing at least five people, including four rescue workers, news media said and footage shared with Reuters showed. The building caught fire Saturday morning and was put out about an hour later, media reports said. The cause of the fire was unknown. The rescue team members were told to leave the building because the structure looked weak, said one firefighter who escaped the falling rubble.

Pope offers message of hope at Easter service: Pope Francis, leading an Easter vigil service scaled down because of the coronavirus threat, said he hoped the dark times of the pandemic would end and that people could rediscover "the grace of everyday life." This is the second consecutive Easter that all papal services are being attended by only about 200 people in a secondary altar of St. Peter's Basilica instead of the nearly 10,000 that the largest church in Christendom can hold. The service began two hours earlier than usual so that participants could get home before a 10 p.m. curfew in Rome, which, like the rest of Italy, is under tough lockdown restrictions during the Easter weekend.