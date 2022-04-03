Namal Rajapaksa said he hopes his decision helps Mahinda Rajapaksa, his father, and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in maintaining stability. Namal also held the portfolio of youth affairs.

Sri Lanka’s political power is concentrated in the Rajapaksa family. In addition to brothers being president and prime minister, two other brothers are ministers of finance and irrigation.

On Sunday, protesters defied an emergency decree and curfew to demand the president’s resignation. Police fired tear gas and water canons at hundreds of students who were trying to break through barricades near the town of Kandy. Near Colombo, the capital, students protested and dispersed while armed soldiers and police stopped opposition lawmakers from marching to the iconic Independence Square.

For many months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, foods and medicines, most of which comes from abroad and is paid for in hard currency. This was followed by a fuel shortage that disrupted transport and caused rolling power cuts lasting several hours a day at the end of February.

Taliban announces ban on poppy production

Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban on Sunday announced a ban on harvesting poppies, even as farmers in some parts of the country began extracting the opium from the plant that is needed for making heroin.

The Taliban warned farmers that their crops will be burned and that they can be jailed if they proceed with the harvest.

The ban seems certain to further impoverish Afghanistan’s poorest citizens at a time when the country is in an economic free fall.

The decree also outlawed the manufacturing of narcotics and the transportation, trade, export and import of heroin, hashish and alcohol.

The ban is reminiscent of the previous Taliban rule, in the late 1990s, when the movement outlawed poppy production.

However, after the 2001 ouster of the Taliban, farmers in many parts of the country returned to poppy production. Today, Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium.

More than 90 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean: More than 90 people in an overcrowded boat drowned in the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend, a humanitarian group said. Doctors Without Borders said the migrants were on a vessel that left Libya last week. The group, also known by its French acronym, MSF, said an oil tanker rescued four migrants in international waters. Migrants regularly attempt to cross the Mediterranean from Libya in search of European shores. Around 300 migrants died or were presumed dead along this route between Jan. 1 and March 28, according to the International Organization for Migration.

1st fuel ship allowed in Hodeida as part of truce: A tanker carrying badly needed fuel arrived in Yemen's blockaded port of Hodeida as a cease-fire meant to stop the fighting in the war-torn country for two months entered its first full day. The truce allows for shipments of fuel to arrive in Hodeida and for passenger flights to resume from the airport in the capital, Sanaa. Both Hodeida and Sanaa are held by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the Yemeni government has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015. The cease-fire is the first time since 2018 that the two sides have publicly agreed on such an initiative.

Jordanian prince renounces title over policies: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, a former heir to Jordan's throne who was placed under house arrest last year, said he was giving up his royal title. Hamzah said what he had witnessed in recent years made it difficult for him to endorse policies pursued by Jordan's institutions. He was accused last April of trying to destabilize the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot and placed under house arrest but was spared punishment after pledging allegiance to King Abdullah II, his half brother. Hamzah, 42, was named crown prince when his father, King Hussein, died in 1999 and Abdullah became king but lost that title when Abdullah installed his own son as heir years later.