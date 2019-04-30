SUDAN

Military rulers warn protesters on 'chaos'

Sudan’s ruling military council on Tuesday warned protesters against any further “chaos” as organizers called for mass rallies later this week.

Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, said council members “are committed to negotiate, but no chaos after today.” He reiterated the military’s demand that protesters clear roads and railways, saying seven provinces were running low on food, water and fuel.

The military overthrew President Omar Hassan al-Bashir on April 11 after four months of mass protests. The protesters have remained in the streets, demanding an immediate transfer of power to civilian rule and calling for rallies on Thursday.

The two sides are negotiating the formation of a transitional government but are split over the role of the military, which is dominated by Bashir appointees.

— Associated Press

25 killed in suspected Boko Haram attack: Suspected Boko Haram extremists attacked a village in northeastern Nigeria, killing at least 25 people, according to victims' relatives. The attack occurred in Adamawa state. A former local government official confirmed the toll. There was no assertion of responsibility, but Boko Haram is known to attack villages in the area.

Vatican relaunches women's magazine team: The Vatican announced a new editorial leadership team for its women's magazine, after the exit of its previous editor, who alleged a campaign of delegitimization by the Holy See's communications operation. Lucetta Scaraffia claimed the editor of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano had tried to interfere in Women Church World and planned to take over as editor. Under Scaraffia, Women Church World ruffled Vatican feathers in 2018 and 2019 with articles denouncing sexual abuse of nuns by clergy.

China sentences Canadian to death amid Huawei feud: A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian man to death in a drug case, the second such ruling since a feud erupted over Canada's arrest of a top executive of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Fan Wei, a Canadian citizen, was among 11 people sentenced in a case relating to the production and sale of methamphetamine in China. In January, China sentenced another Canadian to death in a drug case. A month earlier, it seized two Canadians as part of a national security investigation. Canada arrested Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1 on a U.S. extradition request.

Suspected bomb found, arrest made in Christchurch: Police said they arrested a 33-year-old man after they found ammunition and a package containing a suspected explosive device at a vacant property in Christchurch, New Zealand. The city is where a gunman killed 50 people at two mosques on March 15. Police did not say whether they think the latest incident is tied to the gun attack.

— From news services