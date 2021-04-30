The attack came on the eve of the official date set for the start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban, who had demanded that all U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan by May 1, has not offered any guarantees for the safety of the departing troops.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the attack was under investigation and that the roof of the guesthouse collapsed in the bombing. There were fears that bodies could be trapped beneath the rubble, he said.
TURKEY
Police told to prevent people filming them
Turkish police officials have instructed officers to prevent people from filming or recording security forces with smartphones while they are on duty, Turkish media reported Friday.
Critics of the move said the decision, circulated in a notice by Turkey’s police headquarters, was unlawful and would make it more difficult to identify rights violations at demonstrations or other events where police were deployed.
The notice, reported by news website OdaTV, said personnel should not allow voice or video recording without permission “while executing [their] duties,” because it violated personal privacy and could involve unlawfully sharing personal data.
It said action could be taken against people who record or film police.
RUSSIA
Eight E.U. citizens barred in retaliation
Russia on Friday barred eight officials from European Union countries from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russian citizens by the European Union.
Russia’s foreign ministry said those banned included Vera Jourova, vice president for values and transparency at the European Commission, the E.U.’s executive body; David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament; and Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation at the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly.
The ministry accused the E.U. of “openly and deliberately” undermining the independence of Russia’s domestic and foreign policy.
— Reuters
Kyrgyz, Tajik authorities report dozens dead in border clash: Authorities in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan reported that nearly 40 people were killed in fighting over a reservoir and water pumping station at their disputed border in one of the bloodiest clashes in years on the restive frontier. Villagers and border guards reached a cease-fire overnight, and by Friday the fighting appeared to be over. The presidents of both countries spoke by phone for the first time since the clashes broke out. The clashes had erupted this week along the frontier between Tajikistan's Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan's Batken province because of a dispute over the reservoir and pump, claimed by both sides on the Isfara River.
Colombia ups deployment of security forces to Cali: Colombia has deployed more police and army units to Cali, its third-largest city, in a bid to end disturbances and vandalism amid protests over a controversial tax reform, the defense minister said Friday. Unions called strikes in Colombia's main cities to demand that the government of President Iván Duque withdraw the reform, which it presented to congress earlier this month as it tries to increase tax revenue. The most serious riots and vandalism took place Wednesday and Thursday in Cali, capital of Colombia's Valle del Cauca province, with banks and government offices attacked. One man died Wednesday after confrontations between protesters and police, while 55 civilians and more than 40 officers were injured in two days, authorities said.
Napoleon's stockings, bloodied cloth to be auctioned: Private collectors have a rare opportunity next week to buy some of Napoleon Bonaparte's DNA when a bloodstained cloth that was placed over his body during an autopsy goes on sale at an auction to mark the 200th anniversary of his death. The former French emperor died May 5, 1821, at age 51 on the South Atlantic Ocean island of St. Helena, where he had been banished. Around 360 objects in total will be put on sale by auction house Osenat on May 5, with other highlights including a lock of Napoleon's hair, a pair of his silk stockings and a long-sleeved shirt embroidered with the letter "N" in red stitching. The bloodstained cloth is estimated to fetch up to $18,000.
