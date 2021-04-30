Napoleon's stockings, bloodied cloth to be auctioned: Private collectors have a rare opportunity next week to buy some of Napoleon Bonaparte's DNA when a bloodstained cloth that was placed over his body during an autopsy goes on sale at an auction to mark the 200th anniversary of his death. The former French emperor died May 5, 1821, at age 51 on the South Atlantic Ocean island of St. Helena, where he had been banished. Around 360 objects in total will be put on sale by auction house Osenat on May 5, with other highlights including a lock of Napoleon's hair, a pair of his silk stockings and a long-sleeved shirt embroidered with the letter "N" in red stitching. The bloodstained cloth is estimated to fetch up to $18,000.