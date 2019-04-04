LIBYA

Hifter orders his forces to march on Tripoli

Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter on Thursday ordered his forces to march on Tripoli, capital of the U.N.-backed government, sparking fears of a showdown with rival militias.

Hifter’s order to his Libya National Army, posted in an audio recording online, came as U.N. Secretary General António Guterres visited the North African country and expressed fears of new confrontations. It could imperil upcoming talks brokered by the United Nations aimed at drawing a road map for elections.

Libya split between rival governments in the east and the west after descending into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

Hifter is allied with the east-based administration, which is at odds with the U.N.-allied Tripoli government. Alongside the two rival administrations, mostly Islamist militias control large swaths of territory in the nation.

“We are coming, Tripoli, we are coming,” Hifter said in his order. He urged his forces to enter the city peacefully and not to open fire on civilians or unarmed people.

Hifter’s message comes a day after his forces took over the town of Gharyan, about 30 miles from Tripoli, without much fighting. Gharyan is the closest Hifter’s forces have made it to Tripoli.

Hifter, who is backed by Egypt and Persian Gulf nations such as the United Arab Emirates, has labeled his rivals as “terrorists” and said “liberating” Tripoli is his ultimate goal.

— Associated Press

AUSTRALIA

Executives to be liable for violent online posts

Australia’s Parliament passed legislation Thursday under which social media executives could be imprisoned if their platforms stream real violence such as the New Zealand mosque shootings.

The conservative government introduced the legislation in response to the March 15 attacks in the city of Christchurch in which the gunman used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live on Facebook as he shot worshipers in two mosques.

The government rushed the measure through on the last two days that Parliament sits before elections expected in May.

The legislation makes it a crime for social media platforms not to remove “abhorrent violent material” quickly. The crime would be punishable by prison time or a hefty fine.

Abhorrent violent material is defined as acts of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, torture, rape and kidnapping.

Critics warn that such restrictive laws on online communication could have unforeseen consequences, including media censorship and reduced investment in Australia.

The Christchurch gunman live-streamed the massacre on Facebook for 17 minutes before the social media giant reacted. Facebook said it removed 1.5 million videos of the shootings in the first 24 hours afterward.

The suspect, an Australian white supremacist, is scheduled to appear in court Friday, according to New Zealand police.

— Associated Press

ITALY

Ship with 64 migrants is denied safe harbor

A humanitarian ship carrying 64 rescued migrants was stuck in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday as Italy and Malta refused it safe harbor, leaving the migrants sleeping on deck as a storm approached.

The refusal sets the stage for another migrant standoff that can be resolved only if some European Union members agree to accept the asylum seekers.

Carlotta Weibl, spokeswoman for the German humanitarian organization Sea-Eye, said the ship was near the Italian island of Lampedusa on Thursday.

Sea-Eye’s ship rescued the migrants Wednesday near Libya.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said his ministry sent a letter Thursday to the German government telling it that the ship cannot dock in Italy and asking it to intervene. He said he also delivered that message in person to a German government minister at a meeting in France.

Similar standoffs in recent months were eventually resolved when other E.U. members agreed to take some of the migrants.

— Associated Press

Saudis reopen consulate in Iraq: Saudi Arabia opened a consulate in Baghdad after a gap of nearly 30 years and announced a $1 billion aid package for Iraq, a sign of improving bilateral ties. The consulate is in the heavily fortified Green Zone. Iraq lies on the fault line between Shiite Iran and the mostly Sunni Arab world, and its relations with the Sunni kingdom have long been troubled.

— From news services