Flash flooding killed at least six elsewhere, according to the national disaster relief agency. Relief efforts were hampered by power cuts, roads covered in thick mud and debris and the remoteness of the area, which is surrounded by choppy seas and high waves, said the agency’s spokesman.

AD

AD

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods, killing dozens each year, in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

Rockets hit near base housing U.S. trainers

Two rockets landed Sunday near an Iraqi air base just north of Baghdad where U.S. trainers are present, causing no casualties or damage, an Iraqi official said.

Maj. Gen. Tahseen al-Khafaji said the rockets landed outside Balad Air Base after midday.

The attack was the first on an Iraqi base housing U.S. troops since an assault last month on a base in western Iraq that houses U.S. contractors and coalition troops. One contractor died after at least 10 rockets slammed into the base, raising concerns about a new round of escalating violence.

AD

AD

It followed U.S. strikes on Iranian-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border in late February in retaliation for another deadly attack on a base in Iraq.

The Sunday attack occurred just a few days ahead of a new round of Iraq-U.S. talks.

Iraq requested the talks, partly in response to pressure from Shiite political factions and militias loyal to Iran that have lobbied for the remaining U.S. troops in Iraq to leave.

— Associated Press

3 security personnel killed in Kabul bombing: A car bombing near Kabul killed at least three security personnel and injured 12, officials said. The Taliban asserted responsibility for the attack. While attacks have continued unabated in Afghanistan, the Taliban has rarely taken responsibility since the formal start of peace talks and an agreement with the United States last year. The Taliban claimed that 45 security personnel were killed or injured in the blast. The group also warned against continued airstrikes in a number of areas of Afghanistan, saying they violate an agreement between the Taliban and the United States.

AD

AD

5 women arrested in France in alleged attack plot: Police in southern France arrested four women and a girl as part of an anti-terrorism investigation into a suspected attack plot targeting Montpellier. Investigators zeroed in on an 18-year-old woman living in a housing project in the city of Béziers who is suspected of plotting an attack targeting Montpellier, according to Béziers Mayor Robert Ménard. The 18-year-old's mother and three sisters also were arrested, he said. The 18-year-old had "boasted" to neighbors about watching Islamic State videos, Ménard said.

Gunmen kill anti-terrorism court judge, family in Pakistan: Gunmen killed an anti-terrorism court judge and his family as they traveled from the Swat Valley in northwestern Pakistan to the capital, Islamabad, police said. No one asserted responsibility for the attack, which also injured two of the judge's bodyguards. Swat was once a Taliban-controlled area and is where activist Malala Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban for advocating for girls' education. The military drove the Taliban from the area in 2009.

More than 100 arrested in protests over British policing bill: Authorities said 107 people were arrested in London during protests over government plans to boost police powers. Thousands marched across Britain on Saturday to protest the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, defying coronavirus restrictions. Police said that the protests were mostly peaceful and that those arrested had committed offenses such as violent disorder, assaulting officers and breaches of pandemic restrictions. The legislation would, among other things, give police in England and Wales more powers to impose conditions on nonviolent protests.