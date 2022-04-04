He denied all the charges and refused to take part in the trial, which he and his supporters denounced as a politically motivated sham.

He was not in court in Kigali on Monday to hear the decision from Judge Emmanuel Kamere, who said there was no reason to extend his sentence.

Rusesabagina has acknowledged having a leadership role in the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change but denied responsibility for attacks carried out by its armed wing, the National Liberation Front. The trial judges said the two groups were indistinguishable.

Prosecutors in February called the existing sentence too lenient.

— Reuters

At least 12 killed in suspected rebel attack

Suspected rebels attacked a village in eastern Congo with machetes and guns, killing at least a dozen civilians, the army of the Democratic Republic of Congo and a survivor said Monday.

Fighters believed to be part of the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group staged the attack Sunday night in Masambo, about 31 miles from the city of Beni, an army spokesman said.

When Masambo was attacked, residents fled, some finding refuge in Kasindi on the border with Uganda and others in Beni.

The attack comes a few days after the start of trials for about a dozen rebels who were captured in combat by Congo’s army and were taken to Beni.

— Associated Press

Recorders from China crash sent to U.S.: The two black boxes from a Boeing 737-800 that plunged to the ground in China last month have been sent to the United States for analysis. The flight recorders have become central to solving the mystery of the March 21 crash, in which all 132 people aboard were killed. More than 200 of China Eastern Airlines' Boeing 737-800 jets have been grounded for two weeks now because there was no obvious reason for the plane's sudden nosedive.

Ecuador regains control of prison: Ecuador's government said it has retaken control of a prison in the city of Cuenca where 20 people were killed in a violent confrontation over the weekend. The violence at El Turi prison took place in the maximum-security cell block and was the result of disputes between members of the same gang for control of the wing, the government said. It was the latest incident of violence in Ecuadoran prisons, which the government usually attributes to gang fights over drug trafficking. Last year prison violence killed 316 people.

Greece arraigns woman in death of child: A woman accused of killing her hospitalized daughter was led under heavy guard to an Athens court for an arraignment as authorities investigate the deaths of two other daughters. The suspect, 33, was arrested last week after an anesthetic drug was found in tissue samples of her

9-year-old, who died in January. A panel of senior coroners is also reviewing the deaths of her two other children: a 3-year-old girl from liver failure in 2019 and a 6-month-old girl in 2021 from a suspected heart defect. Officials have not identified the woman.

Four students killed in shelling in Syria: Government forces shelled a rebel-held village in northwest Syria, the country's last major opposition stronghold, killing four students on their way to school, opposition activists said. The shelling targeted the village of Maaret al-Naasan in Idlib province. The students' principal said one was in ninth grade, two in eighth grade and one in seventh grade.

Incumbent wins in Serbian presidential vote: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic overwhelmingly won reelection Sunday but his party will need a partner to form a government. Vucic won 58.55 percent of the vote, the State Election Commission said after counting 96.19 percent of ballots, though his Serbian Progressive Party fell short of a majority in concurrent voting for parliament.