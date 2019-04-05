BRUNEI

Corporate backlash over sharia penalties

Travel agents, London’s transport network and finance houses were among a rising number of firms on Friday to cut ties with businesses owned by Brunei to protest the sultanate’s introduction of the death penalty for gay sex and adultery.

The small Muslim-majority country on Wednesday rolled out sharia laws that punish gay sex and adultery with death, including by stoning, and theft with amputation, sparking a global outcry.

The move brought a corporate backlash after celebrities George Clooney and Elton John called

for a boycott of hotels owned by the Southeast Asian nation, including the Dorchester in London and the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

STA Travel, a global travel agency owned by privately held Swiss conglomerate Diethelm Keller Group, said it would no longer sell flights on national carrier Royal Brunei Airlines. Virgin Australia Airlines ended an agreement that offered discounted tickets on Royal Brunei Airlines for staff.

Transport For London, which is responsible for London’s public transport system, said it was removing ads promoting Brunei as a tourism destination from the network because of “great public sensitivity.”

Deutsche Bank banned its staff from staying in the nine luxury hotels of the Dorchester Collection, which is owned by Brunei’s state-owned Brunei Investment Agency.

Royal Brunei did not respond to requests for comment.

— Reuters

MALAYSIA

Government scraps plan to join the ICC

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday that Malaysia won’t ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the second treaty the government is withdrawing from after pressure from the majority-Muslim opposition.

Malaysia this year backtracked on acceding to a U.N. treaty against racial discrimination after a massive Muslim rally.

Mahathir said the cabinet decided not to ratify the Rome Statute because of ma­nipu­la­tion by his opponents. He rejected allegations that the treaty would undermine Malaysia’s sovereignty and its royal families after a powerful state sultan joined the opposition to Malaysia’s joining the court.

“This is not because we are against it but because of the political confusion about what it entails, caused by people with vested interest,” a visibly upset Mahathir told a news conference.

The court has been hobbled by the refusal of the United States, Russia, China and other major countries to join. Others that have quit include Burundi and the Philippines.

— Associated Press

SOUTH AMERICA

Rains kill 3 in Brazil; Paraguayans evacuate

Civil defense officials said heavy rains in northeast Brazil killed at least three people and displaced 3,600, while flooding far to the south in Paraguay has forced some 20,000 people from their homes.

About three inches of rain fell Thursday night in the Piaui state capital of Teresina, flooding a neighborhood and killing three. In neighboring Ceara state, officials said 6.4 inches of rain had fallen on the city of Granja in April, flooding the Coreau River.

In Paraguay, emergency officials said about 20,000 people were forced to evacuate homes in recent days because of the rising Paraguay River, which originates in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

— Associated Press

Belize more than doubles protected marine area: Belize has approved a plan to set aside nearly 12 percent of its territorial waters as a protected area, more than doubling the size of existing reserves in the world's second-largest barrier reef. The expansion of the Caribbean island's protected areas follows a six-year effort by international scientists and conservation groups led by Belizeans, the Environmental Defense Fund said. Coral reefs, diverse marine ecosystems formed from tiny organisms, have faced intensifying stress worldwide from rising ocean temperatures compounded by overfishing, pollution and tourism.

Pakistan announces release of 360 Indian fishermen: Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced that authorities will release 360 Indian prisoners detained for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's territorial waters in the Indian Ocean, a move aimed at easing tensions with New Delhi. The prisoners are to be freed in four batches starting April 15. The announcement came hours before Pakistan's military accused India of "unprovoked" firing in the disputed region of Kashmir.

— From news services