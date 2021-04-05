President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the admirals of ulterior motives, dismissing arguments that they merely expressed an opinion. “It is under no circumstances acceptable for . . . retired admirals to make such an attempt in the middle of the night in a country whose history is full of coups,” he said.

AD

A total of 103 retired admirals signed the statement declaring their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, which link the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.

AD

The statement was issued amid a debate over whether Erdogan, who withdrew Turkey from an international convention to protect women last month, could also pull the country out of the 1936 Montreux Convention, which regulates the passage through the straits, and other international treaties.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Netanyahu trial restarts as Rivlin hosts talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumed Monday, with a key witness painting a picture of an image-obsessed Israeli leader forcing a prominent news site to flatter his family and smear foes.

AD

The testimony came as Netanyahu’s chances of securing another term in office following last month’s parliamentary elections appeared to be dwindling in high-stakes political talks hosted by the figurehead president, Reuven Rivlin.

AD

With both Netanyahu and his main rival failing to gain the support of a majority of lawmakers, Rivlin faces a difficult task, and Israel risks plunging into a fifth consecutive election campaign in two years.

Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases. Monday’s proceedings marked the beginning of the evidentiary phase, in which witnesses are to take the stand against him.

AD

The session focused on the most serious case against him — in which Netanyahu is accused of promoting regulations that delivered hundreds of millions of dollars of profits to the Bezeq telecom company in exchange for positive coverage on the firm’s popular news site, Walla.

Ilan Yeshua, Walla’s former chief editor, described a system in which Bezeq’s owners pressured him to publish favorable things about Netanyahu and smear the leader’s rivals. The explanation he was given? “That’s what the prime minister wanted,” he said.

AD

Yeshua said they also ordered him to write unfavorable articles about Netanyahu’s rivals.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Tribal clashes kill 40 in Darfur, U.N. says

Tribal clashes over the weekend between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s western Darfur region have killed at least 40 people and wounded around 60, the United Nations said Monday.

AD

The violence was between the Arab Rizeigat and the Masalit tribes in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province. It happened after unknown men on Saturday fatally shot two people from the Masalit, the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency said.

Since then, the two tribes have mobilized forces, the agency said, and gunfire could still be heard in Genena late Monday.

The United Nations said all humanitarian activities were suspended as roads around the southern part of Genena were blocked. It said more than 700,000 people have been affected, because Genena is a hub for aid delivery to the region.

AD

Earlier this year, tribal violence in West Darfur and South Darfur provinces killed around 470 people.

AD

— Associated Press

Putin signs law that allows him to serve 2 more terms: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing him to potentially hold on to power until 2036, a move that formalizes constitutional changes endorsed in a vote last year. The changes included a provision that reset his term limits, allowing him to run for president two more times. Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades, said he would decide later whether to run again in 2024 when his current six-year term ends.

At least 25 dead as ferry sinks in Bangladesh: Rescuers recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh's capital after a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and capsized, an official said. A fire and civil defense official said nine people are missing. He said the double-decker ferry was traveling with more than 50 passengers. Authorities blamed the oil-laden cargo vessel for the collision and have ordered an investigation.