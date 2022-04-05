World Digest: April 5, 2022

Bishop says U.S. nun was kidnapped Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Armed men have kidnapped an 83-year-old American nun in northern Burkina Faso, the bishop of the local diocese said on Tuesday. The bishop did not know the identity of the kidnappers. Militant groups, some with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State, have taken over large swaths of territory in Burkina Faso and conduct frequent attacks on the army and civilians. A Canadian was found dead after a kidnapping there in 2019.

The nun was named in a statement as Suellen Tennyson, of the Catholic congregation Marianites of Holy Cross. She was kidnapped Monday night in the parish of Yalgo, part of the diocese of Kaya, where she had been serving since 2014, the statement said.

“Sister Suellen Tennyson was taken to an unknown destination by her kidnappers who, before leaving, vandalized rooms [and] sabotaged the community vehicle which they tried to take,” Kaya Bishop Theophile Nare said in the statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso said in a statement that it was aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing.

— Associated Press

Report details severe food crisis

West Africa is facing its worst food crisis in a decade because of increasing conflicts, droughts, floods and the war in Ukraine, nearly a dozen international groups said in a report Tuesday.

The number of West Africans needing emergency food aid has nearly quadrupled from 7 million in 2015 to 27 million this year in nations including Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Mali and Nigeria, where thousands have been displaced because of Islamic extremist violence, the report said.

That number could jump to 38 million by June if action isn’t taken soon to help people in the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert, the groups warned.

— Associated Press

Pope to visit Lebanon: Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the president’s office said Tuesday, in an apparent show of support for the country suffering an unprecedented economic meltdown. Francis has held special prayers for Lebanon and has repeatedly said he plans to visit the country since the economic meltdown began in 2019.



South Africa lifts state of emergency: With declining cases of the coronavirus, South Africa on Tuesday ended its national state of disaster, used for two years to impose restrictions to combat the pandemic. Sports venues can now take up to 50 percent of capacity with people who show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test done within 72 hours.



Nigerian atheist sentenced in blasphemy case: A Nigerian court has sentenced an atheist to 24 years in prison for making social media posts it found to be blasphemous against the Islamic religion in the nation’s northern region. Mubarak Bala, an ex-Muslim, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of blasphemy, his lawyer said. Prosecutors accused Bala of making Facebook posts insulting the prophet Muhammad and Islam, said court documents provided by Bala’s legal team. Bala, president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria, maintained his innocence but changed his plea to guilty after enormous pressure, said Leo Igwe, founder of the association.

— From news services

