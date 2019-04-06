UNITED KINGDOM

May admits failure, urges compromise

British Prime Minister Theresa May has acknowledged that the government’s strategies to get her Brexit deal approved in Parliament failed, saying there’s little prospect lawmakers will back it in “the near future.”

May urged opposition lawmakers to help find a compromise agreement. She said voters “expect their politicians to work together when the national interest demands it.”

After the House of Commons rejected May’s divorce deal with the European Union three times, she invited the opposition Labour Party this past week to discuss alternatives it would support. The talks ended with Labour accusing May of not offering real change.

Britain was due to leave the E.U. on March 29. Brexit now is set for Friday. May has asked the remaining E.U. countries for another delay until June 30.

— Associated Press

VENEZUELA

Guaidó leads march despite arrest threat

Rival political factions took to the streets across Venezuela on Saturday in a mounting struggle for control of the crisis-wracked nation, where U.S.- backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó is attempting to oust socialist President Nicólas Maduro.

It was the first march Guaidó has led since Maduro loyalists stripped him of legal protections he is granted as a congressman, opening a path to prosecute and possibly arrest him for allegedly violating the constitution.

Speaking before several thousand people, Guaidó urged them to stay united. “Something is evident today,” Guaidó said. “Venezuela is not afraid and continues taking the streets until we get freedom.”

Meanwhile, large crowds of Maduro backers, many dressed in bright red and gathered in the center of Caracas, waved flags and danced to blasting music as they marched to the presidential palace. “Let’s fill the streets of Caracas with joy,” Maduro tweeted.

— Associated Press

Algerian parliament to elect interim president: Algeria's parliament will elect a new interim president Tuesday, state news agency APS says. President Abdelaziz Bouteflika ended 20 years in power on April 2, following six weeks of protests calling for changes and a final nudge by the military.

ISIS fighters tried to break out of prison: Islamic State militants attempted to break out of a detention facility in northeastern Syria, but U.S.-backed Syrian fighters "successfully" restored calm, activists and the U. S.-led coalition said. Few details emerged about what transpired Friday in the detention facility in the town of Derik, in the Kurdish-administered northeastern Syria.

Thousands protest in Sudan, calling for change: Tens of thousands of protesters joined in fresh anti-government marches across Sudan in what organizers said was one of the largest turnouts in more than three months of demonstrations calling for embattled President Omar al-Bashir to step down. The demonstrations began in December over price hikes and food shortages, and they quickly escalated into calls for al-Bashir's resignation, posing one of the biggest challenges yet to his nearly 30-year rule. The rallies are being led by the Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella group of independent professional unions.

Iran orders more evacuations due to swollen rivers: Iranian authorities ordered the evacuation of six more towns in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, which is widely inundated with floods, state TV reported. Eleven towns and scores of villages have been already evacuated. Evacuation orders came as a new round of raining and floods is expected. Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state TV that some 400,000 people are at risk.