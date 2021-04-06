In the past week, the junta has issued arrest warrants for about 100 people active in literature, film, theater arts, music and journalism on charges of spreading information that undermines the stability of the country and the rule of law.

In Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, security forces used stun grenades and fired guns Tuesday to break up a march by medical workers, who have continued to protest almost daily over the coup. The Irrawaddy online news site said four doctors were arrested.

At least 570 protesters and bystanders, including 47 children, have been killed in the junta’s crackdown since the takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors casualties and arrests.

— Associated Press

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Deportations ordered over naked photo shoot

The people involved in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in Dubai will be deported, authorities said Tuesday, after the footage went viral.

Dubai authorities detained at least 11 Ukrainian women and a male Russian photographer on charges of public debauchery and producing pornography. This week, images and videos of the naked women spread across social media and sent shock through the Persian Gulf emirate, where a legal code based on Islamic law, or sharia, has landed foreigners in jail for tamer offenses.

Attorney General Essam Issa al-Humaidan announced that those behind the photo shoot would be sent back to their countries, without elaborating. Dubai police have declined to identify those detained. More than a dozen women appeared in the video. Ukrainian and Russian authorities confirmed the arrest of their citizens, but the nationalities of the others detained were not known.

Dubai is a top destination for Instagram influencers and models, who fill their social media feeds with slick selfies from the emirate’s luxury hotels and artificial islands. But the city’s brand as a glitzy foreign tourist destination has at times collided with the sheikhdom’s strict rules governing public behavior and expression.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Out-of-court settlement sought over Suez crisis

The Suez Canal chief said Tuesday that authorities are negotiating a financial settlement with the owners of a massive vessel that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week.

Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie said he hoped talks with Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese owner of the skyscraper-size Ever Given, will conclude without a lawsuit.

Rabie maintained that bringing the case before a court would be more harmful to the firm than settling with the canal’s management.

The canal chief said last week that the Suez Canal Authority was expecting more than $1 billion in compensation, warning that the ship would not be allowed to leave the canal if the issue of damages turns into a legal dispute. That amount takes into account the salvage operation, costs of stalled traffic and lost transit fees for the week that the Ever Given blocked the canal.

Rabie also said Tuesday that investigators have analyzed data from the voyage data recorder, also known as a black box, but that no conclusion had been reached on what led the Ever Given to run aground.

Last week, salvage teams freed the Ever Given, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce. The Panama-flagged ship ran aground March 23.

— Associated Press

Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver in disputed incident: Israeli soldiers fatally shot a Palestinian motorist who they said tried to ram them at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, an account disputed by his wife, who was with him in the car. The Israeli military said that the vehicle accelerated toward a group of soldiers "in a way that endangered their lives," and that they responded with gunfire "to thwart the threat." Osama Mansour's wife however, told Palestine TV: "They told us to stop the car, and we stopped and turned it off. Then they looked at us and told us to go. We turned the car on and moved, and all of them started shooting at us."