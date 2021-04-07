Secretary of State Antony Blinken said $75 million would go toward economic and development assistance in the West Bank and Gaza, $10 million for peace-building programs and $150 million for UNRWA.

Blinken sought to forestall congressional criticism by saying that “all assistance will be provided consistent with U.S. law,” but Republicans in Congress are gearing up to fight the aid.

The Biden administration has made no secret of its belief that President Donald Trump’s approach to the Middle East, which alienated the Palestinians, made prospects for peace less likely. The new aid appears aimed at encouraging the Palestinians to return to negotiations with Israel.

RUSSIA

Navalny's attorneys say he has 2 herniated disks

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has two herniated disks and has started to lose feeling in his hands, his attorneys said Wednesday, after they visited him in the penal colony where Navalny and his supporters say he is being denied proper medical care.

Olga Mikhailova, one of the attorneys, told the independent Dozhd TV that Navalny’s high fever has subsided since he was moved to the prison sick ward Monday with symptoms of a respiratory illness. Earlier Monday, Navalny had said in an Instagram post that three inmates in his ward were diagnosed with tuberculosis.

Navalny, 44, declared a hunger strike last week, demanding access to a doctor for severe back pain and leg numbness. He had an MRI scan on March 24, and prison authorities told the Interfax news agency that his condition was deemed “satisfactory and stable.”

On Wednesday, Navalny relayed the result of that MRI scan to his attorneys: two herniated disks and a bulging disk. Mikhailova said the prison paramedic prescribed diclofenac, an anti-inflammatory drug, and nicotinic acid, which have not been used “in medicine for 30 years.” Navalny has refused that treatment, she said.

Navalny survived poisoning with a nerve agent last August in what he has said was an assassination attempt ordered by President Vladimir Putin. After recovering in Germany, Navalny returned to Russia in January and was immediately jailed. He was later sentenced to 2½ years in prison for parole violations related to a 2014 fraud case that he has said was politically motivated.

Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 140: The death toll from mudslides in eastern Indonesia has risen to 140, with dozens missing, officials said. East Flores district on Adonara island had the most losses, with 67 bodies recovered and six people missing. Mud tumbled down from hills Sunday, catching people at sleep. Some were swept away by flash floods after rains caused rivers to burst their banks. On Lembata island, rain triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja sent solidified lava from a November volcanic eruption crashing down on more than a dozen villages, killing at least 32 and leaving 35 unaccounted for, according to the national disaster agency.

Myanmar forces attack town that resisted with arms: Security forces stormed a town in northwest Myanmar where some residents had used homemade hunting rifles to resist the military's Feb. 1 coup, killing at least 11 civilians and injuring several, local news reports said. If the 11 deaths are confirmed, it would be one of the highest single-day death tolls outside the country's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay. The online news site Khonumthung Burmese said the attack on Kalay began before dawn. More than half the town's residents belong to the Chin ethnic minority.

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining rally: Three veteran Hong Kong democracy activists, including publisher Jimmy Lai, pleaded guilty to taking part in an unauthorized rally on Aug. 31, 2019, that led to violence between police and participants. The charges carry prison terms of up to five years. Lee Cheuk-yan, an ex-legislator, and Yeng Sum, former chairman of the Democratic Party, were released on bail. Lai was returned to jail over other charges related to his opposition to China's crackdown on civil liberties in the former British colony.