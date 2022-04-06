World Digest: April 7, 2022

New video shows al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A video has appeared of al-Qaeda’s chief praising an Indian Muslim woman who in February defied a ban on wearing the traditional headscarf, or hijab. The footage is the first in months that could mean the man who was once Osama bin Laden’s No. 2 is still alive. Rumors of the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri have persistently circulated, but in a video released Tuesday and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, the reclusive al-Qaeda chief praises Muskan Khan, who defied a ban on the wearing of the hijab in schools in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.

Khan garnered attention when she publicly shouted “God Is Great” as Hindu radical students jeered at her over the Islamic headscarf. In March, the court in India’s Karnataka state upheld the ban, outraging civil activists and Muslim groups in India and elsewhere.

There was no clear indication from Tuesday’s video of the location of al-Zawahiri.

Congress targets news media with new law

El Salvador’s congress has authorized prison sentences of 10 to 15 years for news media that reproduce or disseminate messages from the gangs, alarming press freedom groups.

The vote late Tuesday was the latest legislative action against the gangs after 62 suspected gang killings on March 26 led President Nayib Bukele to seek and win a state of emergency.

The new law expands Bukele’s offensive to the press.

“Prohibiting journalism from reporting the reality in which thousands of people inhabiting these gang-controlled communities live … will create an illusion that is not faithful to the truth,” the El Salvador Journalists Association said in a statement Wednesday.

1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing at mosque

An assailant stabbed three clerics at the most revered Shiite site in Iran on Tuesday, Iranian state-run media said, killing one and injuring two before he was arrested. The motive for the attack was unclear.

One cleric died after being stabbed at the Imam Reza shrine, a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims in Iran’s holy northeast city of Mashhad. Two others were hospitalized, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Mashhad prosecutor Mohammad Hossein Darroudi described the assailant as a foreign national, without elaborating. He said four other suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

State media identified the cleric who was killed as Mohammad Aslani. It did not provide information about the conditions of the other victims.

Rights groups accuse Ethiopian forces of genocide: Two leading human rights groups on Wednesday accused armed forces from Ethiopia’s Amhara region of waging a campaign of ethnic cleansing against ethnic Tigrayans during a war that has killed thousands of civilians and displaced more than a million. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said in a report that abuses by Amhara officials and regional special forces and militias during fighting in western Tigray amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Ethiopia’s government said in a statement it was committed to holding all those responsible for violations of human rights and humanitarian law accountable.





Former Burkina Faso president gets life sentence: A Burkina Faso military tribunal has sentenced ex-president Blaise Compaore to life imprisonment for complicity in the murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara in 1987 and for undermining state security. Compaore was tried in absentia as he has been in exile in Ivory Coast since he was toppled from power by a popular uprising in 2014. Compaore’s right-hand man Gilbert Diendere and former spy chief Tousma Yacinthe Kafando were also given life sentences. Fourteen people were charged for Sankara’s killing in the trial, which began in October. Eight other people were found guilty of a range of charges including giving false testimonies and complicity in undermining state security. The trial, nearly 35 years after Sankara and 12 other people were killed, was hailed by rights activists as a major step for justice in the country.

