World Digest: April 7, 2022

Yemen's exiled president stepped aside and transferred his powers to a new presidential council Thursday, as international and regional efforts to end the country's civil war gained momentum with a two-month truce. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, major players in the war, appear to have had a role in President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's decision, quickly welcoming it with a pledge of $3 billion in aid. The head of the council, Hadi adviser Rashad al-Alimi, has close ties to Riyadh.

Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition of which the UAE is a member has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels to restore Hadi’s government to power. So far, U.N. mediation efforts have yielded little, and fighting, airstrikes and missile attacks had been escalating in the war until the cease-fire took effect this month.

The Houthis’ top negotiator, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, dismissed any significance of the new council. “Our Yemeni people are not concerned with any illegitimate decisions made by illegitimate parties beyond their borders,” he tweeted.

The change, which could unify the anti-Houthi camp after years of infighting, was almost certainly orchestrated in Riyadh, where Yemen’s pro-government and pro-Saudi factions have been meeting over the past week.

Defendant testifies in killing of lawmaker

A man accused of stabbing a British lawmaker to death during a regular meeting with his constituents told a court Thursday that he targeted the politician because he voted for airstrikes on Syria.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is accused of murdering veteran Conservative lawmaker David Amess on Oct. 15 during a routine meeting with voters in a church hall in Leigh-on-Sea in eastern England. Ali, who stabbed Amess repeatedly with a carving knife, denies charges of preparing acts of terrorism and murder.

Giving evidence Thursday, Ali said he decided to take action in Britain to help Muslims in Syria because he couldn’t join the Islamic State.

“He voted previously in Parliament, not just him,” he said, referring to Amess. “I decided to do it because I felt that if I could kill someone who made decisions to kill Muslims, it could prevent further harm to those Muslims.”

Prosecutors allege that Ali, who is from London, had spent years researching a number of high-profile politicians and carrying out reconnaissance on possible targets.

WHO sees drastic undercount of covid cases in Africa: The World Health Organization estimates that up to 65 percent of people in Africa have been infected with the coronavirus, saying the actual number of cases may be nearly 100 times as high as the number reported. In a new analysis, the U.N. health agency reviewed 151 studies of covid-19 in Africa based on blood samples taken between January 2020 and December 2021. The agency said that by last September, about 65 percent of people tested had some exposure to the coronavirus, translating into about 800 million infections. In contrast, only about 8 million cases had been officially reported.

2nd cleric dies after stabbing attack at Iranian shrine: The death toll in a stabbing attack at the most revered Shiite shrine in Iran rose to two after another cleric succumbed to his wounds, Iran's state TV reported. The victim died at a hospital in the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, after being stabbed at the city's Imam Reza shrine on Tuesday. Another cleric died almost instantly in the attack. A third cleric remains in the hospital. Police have not offered a motive for the stabbing.

Rwanda commemorates 1994 genocide: Rwandans have begun a solemn commemoration of the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them were killed. President Paul Kagame laid a wreath at a memorial site where more than 250,000 people are buried in the capital, Kigali. The ceremony marked the beginning of a week of somber events. Kagame said he opposes any attempts to rewrite the history of the killings, which were perpetrated by extremist Hutus over 100 days. Some rights groups have accused Kagame's soldiers of carrying out some killings during and after the genocide in apparent revenge, but Rwandan authorities strongly deny this allegation.

Saudi, Kuwaiti ambassadors returning to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announced a return of their ambassadors to Lebanon in a sign of improving ties that hit rock bottom last year when the kingdom and other Persian Gulf states withdrew their envoys. Relations had been strained for years by the growing influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement. Saudi Arabia stressed in a statement the importance of Lebanon "returning to its Arab depth." Kuwait issued a similar statement. The rift had added to the difficulties facing Lebanon as it struggles with a financial crisis described as one of the sharpest depressions ever recorded.

