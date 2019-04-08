AFGHANISTAN

Blast kills 3 U.S. service members, contractor



Three American service members and a contractor were killed in a car bombing in Afghanistan on Monday, the

U.S. military said.

The bomber struck as military personnel were conducting a security patrol near Bagram air base, a major air hub for foreign forces in Afghanistan, said Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for the U.S.-led military command there.

The Taliban asserted responsibility for the blast. On Twitter, a spokesman for the militants said a suicide bomber targeted “a convoy of American occupiers” near the base’s gates.

The attack brings to seven the number of U.S. troops killed this year in Afghanistan.

It comes as the Trump administration is intensifying its effort to facilitate a peace deal with the Taliban. U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan leaders in Kabul in recent days, seeking to build support for talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

— Missy Ryan and Sharif Hassan

INDONESIA

More families sue after Boeing CEO's apology

More families of victims of the Lion Air crash in Indonesia are suing Boeing after its chief executive apologized and said a software update for the Max 8 jet would prevent further disasters.

Relatives and lawyers said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg’s comment last week about an automated flight system was an admission that helps their cases.

The anti-stall system is suspected in October’s Lion Air crash and an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March that also involved a Max 8 jet. The two crashes killed a total of 346 people.

Preliminary reports in both crashes found that faulty sensor readings triggered the anti-stall system, which pushed the plane’s nose down. Pilots of each plane tried in vain to regain control.

Families of 11 Lion Air victims said Monday that they are joining dozens of other Indonesian families in suing Boeing.

Boeing acknowledged that the sensor malfunctioned, and Muilenburg said a software update would prevent future incidents. “It’s our responsibility to eliminate this risk,” he said in a video statement. “We own it, and we know how to do it.”

Lawyer Michael Indrajana said the statement shows the airline is acknowledging responsibility.

— Associated Press

ROMANIA

Ex-leader to be tried in 1989 revolution killings

Former president Ion Iliescu is set to be tried on suspicion of crimes against humanity for his role in Romania’s bloody 1989 anti-communist uprising.

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar announced Monday that investigations are complete and the files documenting the events of 30 years ago will be submitted to a court of law.

Iliescu is the most prominent figure to face trial, along with Gelu Voican-Voiculescu, a former vice premier, and former air force chief Iosif Rus. They are all accused of crimes against humanity.

The charges refer to a five-day period when Iliescu seized power after former Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu fled Bucharest on Dec. 22, 1989. Ceausescu and his wife were summarily tried and executed Dec. 25. About 1,100 people died in the revolt, the vast majority after Ceausescu’s ouster.

Military investigators who reopened the files in 2016 said the new political and military leadership that took control after the revolt was directly involved in spreading fake news via the state broadcaster to create a state of panic about a possible “terrorist threat.” This also set the stage for a “simulated trial” that ended with the execution of the Ceausescus.

— Associated Press

Teachers go on strike in Poland: Teachers in Poland went on an indefinite nationwide strike to demand higher pay, after days of talks with the government failed to meet the demands of a majority of teachers' unions. The strike comes just days before end-of-school exams in primary and middle schools and weeks ahead of matriculation exams for high school. The unions originally demanded monthly raises of 1,000 zlotys ($260) and improvements to the salary system. Teachers' average net monthly earnings range from 1,800 zlotys to 3,000 zlotys ($470 to $780).

Brazilian troops arrested in shooting: Ten members of Brazil's military were under arrest after soldiers fired 80 shots at a car carrying a family, killing a 46-year-old man. Evaldo dos Santos Rosa was driving with his 7-year-old child, his wife, her stepfather and another woman when soldiers shot at them, relatives said. The military initially said the troops were responding to gunfire. But police said no arms were found in the car. The military later said the troops had mistaken the car for that of criminals.

— From news services