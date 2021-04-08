In the mayoral election in Busan, the country’s second-largest city, Park Heong-joon of the People Power Party defeated Kim Young-choon of the Democratic Party by about 28 percentage points.

Story continues below advertisement

In recent months, Moon and his ruling party have been grappling with falling approval ratings caused by soaring house prices, allegations of real estate speculation involving public officials and other purported policy missteps.

Advertisement

Moon said Thursday that he would “gravely” accept the election results, calling them “the people’s reprimand” of his government.

— Associated Press

TURKEY

Ankara rejects claims it snubbed E.U. official

Turkey on Thursday strongly rejected accusations that it snubbed Ursula von der Leyen — one of the European Union’s top executives — because of her gender, after a protocol gaffe during a meeting at the Turkish presidential palace ignited a public uproar.

Story continues below advertisement

The affair also branched into a spat between Turkey and Italy, whose Prime Minister Mario Draghi compared the Turkish president to a dictator and spoke of von der Leyen’s “humiliation.”

Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, met Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on Turkey-E.U. relations. The guests were led into a large room, but only two chairs had been set out for the three leaders. Von der Leyen stood looking at the men, who took the chairs, expressing her astonishment with a “ehm” sound and a gesture of disappointment. She was later seen seated on a large sofa, away from her male counterparts.

Advertisement

The images, also revealing a lack of unity between the two E.U. leaders, drew intense criticism on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Turkey said the E.U.’s own protocol requests were applied, but the European Council’s head of protocol said his team did not have access to the room during a preparatory inspection.

— Associated Press

Singapore's designated future leader steps aside: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's designated future leader, has taken himself out of the line of succession in a surprise decision, saying in a letter that a younger person with a "longer runway" should be the next prime minister. The announcement sets back plans for after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong retires. Lee, 69, had planned to retire at 70 but has indicated he may stay on until the coronavirus crisis is over.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Access to information worsens in Myanmar: An information blackout under Myanmar's military junta has worsened as fiber broadband service, the last legal way for ordinary people to access the Internet, became intermittently inaccessible on several networks. Authorities in some areas have also started confiscating satellite dishes used to access international news broadcasts. Protests against the Feb. 1 military coup continued Thursday despite the killing of 11 people a day earlier.

Mexico updates its count of the disappeared: The number of people who have disappeared in Mexico since the start of its drug war now stands at 85,006, the government said. The figure was part of a report on searches for those who vanished between the start of 2006 and April 7. Assistant Secretary for Human Rights Alejandro Encinas said the largest number of bodies found in the current administration have been in the states of Jalisco, Sinaloa, Colima, Guanajuato and Sonora.

Possible Caravaggio removed from auction: Spain's Culture Ministry has prevented a painting that could be the work of Italian master Caravaggio from going up for auction in Madrid. The Ansorena auction house said it withdrew "The Crown of Thorns," with a starting price of $1,785, after officials said its provenance was under study.