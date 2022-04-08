World Digest: April 8, 2022

Toll rises in Tel Aviv attack; shooter killed Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A third Israeli has died following the attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv on Thursday. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. The shooting Thursday evening in a downtown area packed with people in bars and restaurants caused scenes of mass panic in the heart of the bustling city. Two people were instantly killed and more than 10 were wounded.

A Tel Aviv hospital on Friday afternoon announced that Barak Lufan, 35, who was wounded in the shooting, had died.

It was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in three weeks, and came at a time of heightened tensions around the start of Ramadan. In Jerusalem, tens of thousands of Palestinians attended the first Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month amid a heavy Israeli security presence.

Earlier Friday, authorities said they had found the attacker hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, an Arab area in southern Tel Aviv, and killed him in a shootout.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said a major crossing in the northern West Bank near the attacker’s hometown would be closed indefinitely.

— Associated Press

Teacher's killer jailed for at least 36 years

A British judge on Friday sentenced a sexual predator to at least 36 years in prison for the murder of Sabina Nessa, a primary-school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London.

Koci Selamaj of Eastbourne, on England’s southeast coast, pleaded guilty to carrying out the premeditated attack on Sept. 17.

Closed-circuit TV images captured the moment the garage worker attacked Nessa from behind and hit her over the head 34 times with a two-foot-long metal traffic triangle. Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke in southeast London.

Her killing — just a few minutes from her home — fueled concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital.

Nessa’s death came six months after the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London by a serving police officer.

“It is a striking feature of the defendant’s case that, clearly deliberately, it is not suggested by him that he had any remorse for what he did to Sabina Nessa,” Judge Nigel Sweeney said.

Selamaj chose not to attend the sentencing for the attack.

— Associated Press

U.N. calls on Mali to allow peacekeepers into town: The top U.N. envoy in Mali has demanded that the country's military leaders allow U.N. peacekeepers to visit a town where Human Rights Watch says the Malian army and foreign fighters suspected to be Russian recently killed an estimated 300 men, one of several alleged rights abuses denounced by the United States, Britain and France. Human Rights Watch said the killings in Moura were the worst single atrocity reported in Mali's 10-year armed conflict against Islamist extremists. Britain and France alleged that mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group were involved. U.N. envoy El-Ghassim Wane said that Mali reported "it had neutralized scores of terrorist elements" but that peacekeepers received reports of serious abuses "committed against large numbers of civilians."

Attack in Burkina Faso kills 16 troops: An attack by suspected Islamist extremists on a military unit in Burkina Faso killed at least 16 members of the security forces and injured many others, the army announced. A dozen soldiers and four volunteer fighters who work alongside the army died when their unit was attacked in Namissiguima town in the Center North region, the army said. An additional 21 soldiers were wounded. Burkina Faso is grappling with rising violence linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State that has killed thousands and displaced some 2 million people. Friday's attack involved a car bomb and was carefully planned, analysts said.

Brazil's Lula picks past rival as running mate: Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he has chosen past rival Geraldo Alckmin to be his running mate in October's election. The pick appears to be aimed at improving the leftist's appeal to centrist voters and shoring up his lead in early polls over President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right retired army officer. Lula held a public meeting at a São Paulo hotel with Alckmin, a three-term governor of São Paulo state who ran against Lula in the 2006 presidential election. The choice depends on final approval from the executive committee of Lula's Workers' Party, which is widely expected to ratify the pick.

— From news services

