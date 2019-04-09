HONG KONG

9 activists who led 2014 protests are convicted

A court found nine leaders of Hong Kong’s 2014 pro-democracy movement guilty Tuesday of charges including conspiracy and inciting a public nuisance.

The charges could carry prison terms of up to seven years. The nine were granted bail while the sentencing hearings are underway.

The convictions were the last of dozens resulting from protests almost five years ago calling for greater democracy in Hong Kong. The protests shut down parts of the city and lasted 79 days. Prosecutors said the nine had encouraged demonstrators to block major roads and cause obstructions. ﻿

The nine activists, however, argued that police and government actions prompted hundreds of thousands of people to protest, lengthening what was designed as a short and limited sit-in.

The protests, known as the “Umbrella Movement” for the only tool demonstrators had to defend themselves against police pepper spray and tear gas, aimed to move Hong Kong away from Beijing’s grip. Protesters hoped to extend democratic rights and end plans for China to vet candidates for the city’s top political job.

When Beijing held firm and police began to use tear gas, the sit-in turned into a swelling movement.

— Shibani Mahtani

SUDAN

14 reported killed as authorities target sit-in

Security forces tried again to break up an anti-government sit-in outside military headquarters in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, killing at least 14 people Tuesday, according to activists behind the demonstration.

The deaths brought the total number of fatalities in the sit-in since the weekend to 22, including five soldiers, the activists said.

The demonstration is the latest in nearly four months of protests that have plunged Sudan into its worst crisis in years. What initially erupted as rallies against a crumbling economy quickly escalated into calls for an end to President Omar Hassan al-Bashir’s 30-year rule.

On Monday, for the first time, leaders of the protests called on the military’s leadership to abandon Bashir and join their call for change. And on Tuesday, they invited military leaders to meet with their representatives to “discuss arrangements for a transition” in Sudan.

A spokesman for the military said it has nothing to do with political matters.

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire to try to disperse the protesters, according to the Sudanese Professionals Association, which is spearheading the demonstrations. It was the second time that security forces had failed to break up the sit-in.

— Associated Press

Uganda makes arrests in U.S. tourist's kidnapping: Ugandan police said they have made arrests in the kidnapping last week of an American tourist who has since been freed. Police did not specify how many people were arrested but said they are "actively investigating" the kidnapping, which occurred April 2 in a national park. The victims, Kim Sue Endicott of California and local driver Jean-Paul Mirenge, were freed Sunday.

Kazakhstan to have early presidential vote: Kazakhstan's interim president has ordered an early presidential election after the unexpected resignation of Nursultan Nazarbayev last month. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who became the acting head of state when Nazarbayev resigned, said in a televised address that the vote will be held June 9. Tokayev has not said whether he intends to seek the presidency. Pundits see him and Nazarbayev's eldest daughter as the two most likely candidates to succeed Nazarbayev.

7 dead in pre-election attacks in India: At least seven people, including a state legislator with India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, were killed in two attacks, officials said, two days before India begins a multiphase general election. The BJP lawmaker and four others were killed in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh after Maoist militants detonated a bomb, a district magistrate said. In the other attack, gunmen burst into a hospital in the Indian-administered section of Kashmir and killed a regional leader of a Hindu group linked to the BJP and his bodyguard, police said.

— From news services