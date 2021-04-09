The Russian movements have fueled concerns that Moscow is preparing to send forces into Ukraine. The Kremlin denies its troops are a threat, but says they will remain as long as it sees fit.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Russia had massed more troops on Ukraine’s eastern border than at any time since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea and backed the seizure by separatists of large parts of eastern Ukraine.

In March 2014, as the conflict in the east escalated, Western estimates put the number of Russian troops, militiamen or special forces on Ukraine’s border at 25,000 to more than 30,000.

TAIWAN STRAIT

U.S. watching moves by Chinese military

The White House said Friday that it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, and called Beijing’s recent actions potentially destabilizing.

“We have . . . clearly — publicly, privately — expressed our concerns, our growing concerns, about China’s aggression toward Taiwan,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“We’ve seen a concerning increase in PRC military activity in the Taiwan Strait, which we believe is potentially destabilizing,” she said, when asked whether Washington was concerned about a possible Chinese invasion. (“PRC” stands for People’s Republic of China.)

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained in recent months of missions by China’s air force near the island. Eleven Chinese craft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Friday, including eight fighter jets, the island’s Defense Ministry said.

Beijing on Thursday blamed the United States for tensions over Taiwan after a U.S. warship sailed close to the island, asking rhetorically whether China would sail in the Gulf of Mexico as a “show of strength.”

195 are arrested in human trafficking sweep: Interpol says police in Africa and Europe arrested 195 people and rescued nearly 500 victims of human trafficking in a vast crackdown on criminal networks led by the France-based international law enforcement agency. Interpol said Morocco hosted the March 28-April 2 operation, which involved 24 countries exchanging intelligence and support from the International Organization for Migration and other groups.

Video shows Israeli police beating lawmaker: A video circulating online shows Israeli police punching a member of parliament and wrestling him to the ground at a protest against the planned evictions of Palestinians in East Jerusalem. Ofer Cassif is the only Jewish member of the Joint List, an alliance of Arab political parties. Police said that Cassif attacked the officers and that they released him as soon as they identified him as a lawmaker.

Greek crime journalist slain: Two gunmen on a motorbike shot and killed a prominent Greek crime journalist near his home in Athens, police said. No motive was given in the killing of George Karaivaz, a veteran reporter for STAR TV, but a police official said it was a "professional hit."