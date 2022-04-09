World Digest: April 9, 2022

Counterterrorism raid leaves 1 dead Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank on Saturday during a raid in the hometown of a gunman who had carried out a deadly shooting attack Thursday in Tel Aviv. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 13 people were wounded in Saturday’s exchange of fire in the city of Jenin. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed the man killed as a member of the militant group.

The Israeli military said its soldiers were conducting a counterterrorism operation in the area and had opened fire at gunmen who shot at them.

Residents said the troops had surrounded the home of a man who on Thursday night opened fire in a Tel Aviv bar and killed three Israelis. He was shot dead a few hours later in a firefight with Israeli security forces.

Israel’s Defence Ministry announced a series of restrictions on the Jenin area on Saturday, prohibiting passage through its main crossing into Israel. Jenin is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants.

— Reuters

Nuclear industry not negotiable, Raisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Tehran would not give up its right to develop its nuclear industry for peaceful purposes, and all parties involved in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord should respect this.

Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna have stalled. Both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.

“Our message from Tehran to Vienna is that we will not back off from the Iranian people’s nuclear rights . . . not even an iota,” state media quoted Raisi as saying in a speech marking Iran’s Nuclear Technology Day, while reiterating Iran’s stance that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

— Reuters

Guangzhou joins Shanghai in citywide coronavirus testing: Shanghai announced another round of mass coronavirus testing, while the southern metropolis of Guangzhou said it will do the same for all 18 million residents, as authorities accelerate efforts to curb China's worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. Shanghai Deputy Mayor Zong Ming also announced tweaks to the government's lockdown policy for the city of 25 million. Overall measures remained stringent, however, as residents living in communities with covid cases in the past seven days are barred from leaving their homes, while those in compounds without infections in the past week won't need to be home confined, but can't leave those areas.

Syria claims Israel carried out airstrikes: Syrian air defenses confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported. "At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said, citing a military source. Israel's military declined to comment.

13 migrants die, 10 missing off coast of Tunisia: At least 13 African migrants died when their boats sank off Tunisia, judicial official Mourad Turki told Reuters. Another 10 migrants were missing off the coast of Sfax and 19 were rescued, the official added. Among the bodies recovered were four women and four children, Turki said.

Jordan's king to have spine surgery: Jordan's King Abdullah II is traveling to Germany on Sunday for a spine surgery. The 60-year-old monarch has "a herniated disc in the thoracic spine," the Arab kingdom's Royal Hashemite Court said. The king suffers from intermittent spine pain "as a result of parachute jumping during his years of service in special operations."

— From news services

