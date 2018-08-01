SAUDI ARABIA

2 more women's rights activists arrested

Saudi Arabia has arrested two more women’s rights activists, the latest to be swept up in a government crackdown on activists, clerics and journalists, an international rights group said Wednesday.

Human Rights Watch said Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah were arrested in the past two days.

More than a dozen women’s rights activists have been targeted since May. Most campaigned for the right to drive and an end to the kingdom’s male guardianship system, which requires women to obtain the consent of a male relative for major decisions.

The arrests are at odds with the progressive image the government has projected this year under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Badawi received the U.S. International Women of Courage Award in 2012 for challenging the guardianship system and was among the first to sign a petition calling on the government to allow women to drive, vote and run in local elections.

Sadah has campaigned against the guardianship system and for the right to drive.

In June, the government ended a decades-old ban on women driving cars.

GOLAN HEIGHTS

Iran-allied forces pull back, Putin envoy says

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to Syria said Wednesday that an agreement with Israel that includes Russian guarantees ensures that Iran-backed fighters will remain more than 50 miles from Syria’s frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Alexander Lavrentyev told the Russian Interfax news agency that the agreement was in order not to “irritate” Israel, “which has increased the number of attacks on Iranian sites in this territory.” He did not elaborate.

Russian-backed Syrian forces regained full control of the frontier on Monday after a six-week offensive in the area that expelled Syrian opposition fighters and an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

Israel has escalated its attacks on targets inside Syria suspected of being linked to Iran, insisting that it will not allow Iran to establish a permanent military presence near the frontier.

Iran has military advisers in Syria and backs Shiite militias fighting alongside Syrian troops.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war. The frontier was quiet for decades after a 1974 disengagement agreement. With the start of Syria’s conflict in 2011, fighting erupted along the frontier. In 2014, a U.N. peacekeeping force deployed along the disengagement lines withdrew when rebels took control of the frontier.

GREECE

Fire victims' kin sue officials over response

The relatives of two people killed by Greece’s deadliest wildfire in decades filed a lawsuit Wednesday against officials over their response to the disaster, accusing them of negligent manslaughter and felony counts of exposing people to danger.

The victims, teachers who were 70 and 73, were trapped by flames as they attempted to flee their homes in Neos Voutzas, a seaside area neighboring the worst-affected area of Mati, northeast of the Greek capital, Athens. Their bodies were found a day later.

About 90 people are estimated to have died in the July 23 wildfire. A final death toll is pending as coroners work to identify the remains of victims.

The wife and daughter of the 70-year-old man and the son of the 73-year-old woman filed their lawsuit against Greece’s civil protection general secretary, the local governor, the local mayor and several other officials.

The lawsuit states the man tried to flee but could not open the door to his garage because the electricity had failed. He and the woman, who was his tenant, then apparently tried to escape on foot.

Also Wednesday, authorities arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of intentionally setting five fires around Marathon, north of Mati — but none were related to the Mati fire. The five blazes were safely extinguished.

All survive crash of Mexican jetliner: An Aeromexico jetliner taking off from Durango city in a blustery storm smashed down into a nearby field but skidded to a stop virtually intact, and all 103 people aboard escaped before fire engulfed the aircraft. José Aispuro, governor of Durango state, said a gust of wind hit Flight AM2431 just as it was lifting off, forcing the pilot to abort takeoff. Passengers said they heard a loud noise as the left wing banged to the ground, and both engines tore loose. The plane stayed upright, and the escape slides activated.

12 dead, 132,000 displaced in Myanmar floods: Flooding in Myanmar has killed 12 people and forced more than 132,000 to take shelter at 300 temporary camps, a report said. The state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar said torrential rains and strong winds destroyed some bridges and forced people in low-lying areas to flee. Roads were cut off by flooding in some areas.

