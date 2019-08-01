MOZAMBIQUE

Accord signed to end decades of hostilities

Mozambique’s president signed a peace accord Thursday with the main opposition party, Renamo, to end decades of hostilities that persisted after a 15-year civil war that killed an estimated 1 million people.

The ceremony, held in Gorongosa National Park, brought hope for a new era of peace and economic growth in one of the world’s poorest countries, where an estimated 70 percent of the population lives on less than $2 per day.

It came as more than 5,200 of the former rebel group’s fighters were disarming just weeks before a visit by Pope Francis and a national election.

“We are living in a moment of hope. This is the moment of our reconciliation,” said President Filipe Nyusi. He said the park was chosen for the event because it is where the war began in the 1970s.

Renamo leader Ossufo Momade also pledged that the warring sides had put aside their hostilities. “We are now brothers in peace,” he declared.

The permanent cease-fire was the culmination of years of talks. Another accord is to be signed Tuesday in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, pledging peaceful elections in October.

— Associated Press

POLAND

Income tax scrapped for young workers

Poland on Thursday scrapped its personal income tax for young employees earning less than $22,000 a year, as part of a drive to reverse a brain drain that is dimming the prospects of a country otherwise experiencing strong economic growth.

The new law by the right-wing government took effect Thursday, slashing the personal income tax from 18 percent to zero for workers younger than 26 who are below the income threshold. It is expected to boost the earnings of nearly 2 million Poles at home, and the government hopes it will also persuade young Poles to return home from abroad.

Introduced before fall parliamentary elections, the tax move is part of a package of social benefits that has earned the government strong voter support but also raised budget worries.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said about 1.5 million Poles have emigrated since the nation of 38 million joined the European Union in 2004.

— Associated Press

4 reported dead in Sudan protests: At least four demonstrators were killed by live ammunition amid marches in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere across Sudan that denounced state violence against protesters, activists said. The marches were held to demand justice for the killing of at least six people by security forces during protests Monday. The ruling military council said it had arrested seven members of a paramilitary force who fired live ammunition in those protests.

India's ruling party expels lawmaker accused of rape: A prominent politician in India was expelled from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party amid public outrage after a deadly car crash left a woman who accused him of rape in critical condition. Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in jail awaiting trial, has denied the allegation. The woman's family accuses Sengar of plotting the Sunday crash. The woman and her lawyer were injured and two of her relatives died in the crash.

Somalia's leader gives up U.S. citizenship: Somalia's president is giving up his U.S. citizenship, his office announced, a decision seen by some as an attempt to win support ahead of a run for a second term. A statement posted on Twitter said that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed made the decision after he was elected two years ago and that the process is now complete. Mohamed lived for many years in the United States. Meanwhile, the government said the mayor of Mogadishu has died after being badly hurt in an al-Shabab attack in his office last week.

8 killed in attack on Mexico's Caribbean coast: Authorities said eight men were fatally shot and two wounded in an apparent ambush-style attack on a road on Mexico's Caribbean coast. Prosecutors in Quintana Roo state said the attack occurred near the resort town of Bacalar. The victims were traveling in a pickup when it was sprayed with gunfire. Bacalar, known for its laid-back vibe, has been largely spared the violence affecting many other parts of Mexico.

— From news services