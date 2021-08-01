New Zealand apologizes for historic raids on Pacific people: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has formally apologized for a racially charged part of the nation's history known as the Dawn Raids. It refers to when Pasifika people were targeted for deportation in the mid-1970s during aggressive home raids — which occurred very early in the morning or late at night — by authorities to find, convict and deport visa overstayers. Many overstayers at the time were British or American, but only Pacific people were targeted for deportation. Ardern said the government was offering a formal and unreserved apology.