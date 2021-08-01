In a separate announcement, the military government named itself “the caretaker government” and Min Aung Hlaing the prime minister.
The emergency was declared when troops moved against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1. The military claimed that her landslide victory in last year’s national elections was achieved through voter fraud, but it offered no credible evidence.
The military takeover was met with massive protests, which led to a lethal crackdown by security forces. As of Sunday, 939 people had been killed by authorities since Feb. 1, according to a tally kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
— Associated Press
KOREAN PENINSULA
Kim's sister warns on South Korea-U.S. drills
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Sunday that next month’s annual drills between South Korean and U.S. troops will undermine prospects for better ties between the Koreas, just days after the rivals reopened long-dormant communication channels.
Kim Yo Jong’s statement, carried by state media, targets only South Korea, potentially lending credence to a theory that North Korea’s decision to restore the communication lines is mainly aimed at pushing Seoul to persuade Washington to make concessions while nuclear diplomacy remains deadlocked.
Kim Yo Jong said she viewed the drills as “an undesirable prelude which seriously undermines the will of the top leaders of the North and the South wishing to see a step taken toward restoring mutual trust and which further beclouds the way ahead of the North-South relations.”
The drills have long been a source of animosities on the Korean Peninsula.
— Associated Press
New Zealand apologizes for historic raids on Pacific people: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has formally apologized for a racially charged part of the nation's history known as the Dawn Raids. It refers to when Pasifika people were targeted for deportation in the mid-1970s during aggressive home raids — which occurred very early in the morning or late at night — by authorities to find, convict and deport visa overstayers. Many overstayers at the time were British or American, but only Pacific people were targeted for deportation. Ardern said the government was offering a formal and unreserved apology.
Nearly 450 migrants rescued in Mediterranean: Charity ships rescued nearly 450 migrants from a wooden boat that was taking on water in the Mediterranean Sea, aid groups said. The French group SOS Mediterranee tweeted that its rescue vessel Ocean Viking and boats operated by German charities were part of the five-hour rescue effort.
Gunmen kill 2 at funeral for Hezbollah commander: At least two people were killed south of the Lebanese capital when gunmen opened fire at the funeral of a Hezbollah commander killed a day earlier, an official from the militant group said. Lebanon's military said it deployed troops in the coastal town of Khaldeh to contain the tension after heavy fire — including from rocket-propelled grenades — terrorized residents. The gunmen remain at large. The violence is apparently rooted in a personal vendetta.
— From news services