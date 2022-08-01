World Digest: Aug. 1, 2022

Gift Article Share

Eavesdropping probe partially faults police Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An Israeli government investigation into the use of powerful eavesdropping technology by police found that they used it only after securing a judicial warrant but that the flood of information exceeded the limits of their authority. The probe was launched after Calcalist, a local business daily, published a report that the police had used Pegasus, a controversial technology developed by Israel’s NSO Group, to spy on public figures. The Justice Ministry rejected those claims, saying there was no evidence police had illegally hacked the cellphones of those mentioned in the report.

The investigative team released additional findings Monday. It said there was “no indication” that police had used sophisticated technology to penetrate personal phones without a judicial order. But it said that when the technology was used, police received excess information not covered by the warrants. The team did not identify the technology.

The Calcalist report in January had prompted a public uproar, and the Justice Ministry launched its investigation shortly after.

Pegasus allows its operator to infiltrate a target’s phone and sweep up its contents — including messages, photos, contacts and location history — without the target’s being aware.

NSO Group has been tied to snooping on human rights activists, journalists and politicians in several countries. In November, the U.S. blacklisted the company, saying its tools had been used to “conduct transnational repression.”

— Associated Press

Shiite power struggle stokes fears of unrest

Thousands gathered in Baghdad on Monday for a counterrally called by Iran-backed Shiite groups against their rival — an influential cleric whose followers are staging a sit-in inside the Iraqi parliament — only to withdraw hours later.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the pullback by supporters of the Coordination Framework was a de-escalation in their power struggle with cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s loyalists.

Sadr’s followers have been camped inside the parliament in Baghdad’s Green Zone since storming the building Saturday, demanding reforms and decrying the Iran-backed political alliance. Sadr’s representatives have urged supporters nationwide to protest.

Dueling protests between the two major Shiite factions would have plunged Iraq deeper into crisis. The nation has struggled with a political vacuum since parliamentary elections in October, in which no one won an outright majority.

Earlier Monday, security forces erected concrete barriers ahead of the street protests by the Iran-backed groups. By early afternoon, thousands of Shiite men arrived at the July 14th Bridge, which leads to the Green Zone, waving Iraqi flags and those belonging to Iran-backed groups and figures.

Hours later, the protesters suddenly folded up their banners and left the area — after a Coordination Framework leader directed them to leave.

If the situation escalates, it would be the closest that followers of the two sides have come to a confrontation since 2008.

— Associated Press

Hospital can end comatose boy's life support, British court says: A British court refused to block a hospital from ending life-support treatment for a 12-year-old boy with catastrophic brain damage. Archie Battersbee's parents had fought in the courts to prevent the Royal London Hospital from turning off his ventilator and stopping other interventions keeping him alive. After they appealed to the United Nations, the government asked the Court of Appeal to take another look at the case. After an emergency hearing, the court said it would not extend a stay on the withdrawal of life support beyond noon Tuesday.

Japanese filmmaker reportedly detained in Myanmar: Myanmar detained a Japanese maker of documentary films after he attended a weekend protest in Yangon over recent executions by the military government, activists said. The activists and local media reports identified the man as Toru Kubota. A Japanese government spokesman confirmed the detention of a Japanese man in Myanmar and called for his release. Since Myanmar's military seized power in February 2021, nearly 15,000 people have been arrested and 11,820 remain in detention, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

9 dead, dozens injured in fuel tanker fire in Libya: A fuel truck caught fire and exploded in central Libya, killing at least nine people and injuring 76, officials said. The incident occurred in the town of Bent Bayya when the truck overturned, the state-run Libya News Agency reported. The agency said residents rushed to collect leaked gas despite warnings of a possible fire and blast, causing the high casualty tolls.

— From news services

