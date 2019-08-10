YEMEN

Separatists take control of Aden

Yemen’s southern separatists have taken effective control of Aden, seat of the internationally recognized government, fracturing the Saudi-led coalition that is trying to break the grip of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on the country.

The coalition late Saturday threatened military action to halt the fighting and ordered the separatists to withdraw from government military camps they seized in the southern port city.

The Saudi-backed government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi earlier called the move by the Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by coalition member the United Arab Emirates, a coup.

The coalition ordered an immediate cease-fire as of 1 a.m. Sunday and said it would use military force against those who violate it.

The violence complicates the United Nations’ efforts to end a four-year civil war. Although the separatists have a rival agenda to Hadi’s government, they have been part of the Sunni Muslim coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis after they ousted Hadi from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014.

INDIA

Essential supplies headed to Kashmir

Authorities enforcing a strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir will bring in trucks of essential supplies for an Islamic festival next week, as the divided Himalayan region remains in lockdown after India’s decision to strip it of its constitutional autonomy.

Protests have erupted since India’s Hindu-majority government announced that it was taking over the Muslim-majority region. At least eight people were reportedly wounded by shotgun pellets Friday as security forces tried to subdue protesters gathered by the thousands in the Kashmiri capital of Srinagar.

Kashmir is a region claimed by both India and Pakistan. Pakistan said that with the support of China, it will take up India’s unilateral actions in Kashmir with the U.N. Security Council and may approach the U.N. Human Rights Commission over what it called “genocide.”

India’s main opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Kashmir, saying there are reports of violence and people dying. Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Gandhi said “things are going very wrong there.”

Gunman attempts attack on mosque in Norway: One person was injured during an armed attack at a mosque in Norway, police said, adding that members of the congregation had overpowered the gunman and stopped the shooting. The suspected attacker at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the country's capital was described as a "young white man" who appeared to have acted alone, the police added. The mosque earlier this year implemented extra security measures following the massacre of more than 50 people at two New Zealand mosques.

At least 62 die in tanker truck explosion in Tanzania: A damaged tanker truck exploded in eastern Tanzania as people were trying to siphon fuel out of it, killing at least 62. Tanzanian state broadcaster TBC, citing police figures, said at least 70 more people were injured during the explosion in the town of Morogoro.

Three U.N. staffers killed by car bomb in Benghazi: Three United Nations staffers were killed in a car bombing in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi. The attack came as the United Nations was brokering a truce in the capital Tripoli, where the eastern-based Libyan National Army launched a surprise attack in April.

