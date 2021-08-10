“But for right now, we’ve been able to continue those core activities that are important for us to conduct on the ground,” Price said when asked if the worsening security situation was hampering diplomacy.
Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory as civilians hid in their homes, and a European Union official said the militants now control 65 percent of the country after gains as foreign forces pull out.
Pul-e-Khumri, capital of the northern province of Baghlan, fell to the Taliban, according to residents who reported Afghan security forces retreating toward the Kelagi desert, home to a large Afghan army base.
The United States on April 27 ordered government employees out of its embassy in Kabul if their work could be done elsewhere, citing increasing violence in the city.
— Reuters
ALGERIA
Soldiers die rescuing people from wildfires
Algeria’s president announced that 25 soldiers have been killed saving residents from the wildfires ravaging forests and villages east of the capital, adding to the fire death toll this week in the North African nation.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted that the soldiers saved 100 citizens from the blazes in two areas in the mountainous Kabylie region, home of the Berbers. Four other soldiers were seriously burned fighting the fires and seven others also had burns, the Defense Ministry said. At least seven local people were reported dead in the fires.
Dozens of blazes sprang up Monday in the mountainous Kabylie region and elsewhere, and Algerian authorities sent in the army to help citizens battle blazes and evacuate. Multiple fires were burning through forests and devouring the olive trees, cattle and chickens that provide the livelihoods of families in the Kabylie region.
The Kabylie region, 60 miles east of Algeria’s capital of Algiers, is dotted with difficult-to-access villages and has limited water. Some villagers were fleeing, while others tried to hold back the flames themselves, using buckets, branches and makeshift tools.
— Associated Press
U.N. envoy warns of 'civil war' in Myanmar: The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned of "a full-scale civil war" if the powerful military, supporters of the ousted democracy, ethnic groups and other key parties don't hold a successful dialogue on all issues, including the coronavirus outbreak and the root causes of the country's crisis. Christine Schraner Burgener told a news conference that clashes between the military and local defense forces are continuing, people are suffering, there is no freedom of speech, the World Bank predicts an 18 percent drop in GDP this year, and the International Labor Organization estimates 2.2 million jobs have been lost since January. On top of that, she said, Myanmar is facing "a severe covid-19 third wave" with more than 333,000 reported cases, including 3,611 new cases Monday.
Brazilian military stages parade: Brazil's military staged an unusual convoy of troops and armored vehicles through the capital Tuesday — an event announced only a day before and that coincided with a scheduled vote in Congress on one of President Jair Bolsonaro's key proposals. Scores of vehicles and hundreds of soldiers paraded past the presidential palace, then continued past the congressional building and Defense Ministry.
— From news services