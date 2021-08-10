U.N. envoy warns of 'civil war' in Myanmar: The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned of "a full-scale civil war" if the powerful military, supporters of the ousted democracy, ethnic groups and other key parties don't hold a successful dialogue on all issues, including the coronavirus outbreak and the root causes of the country's crisis. Christine Schraner Burgener told a news conference that clashes between the military and local defense forces are continuing, people are suffering, there is no freedom of speech, the World Bank predicts an 18 percent drop in GDP this year, and the International Labor Organization estimates 2.2 million jobs have been lost since January. On top of that, she said, Myanmar is facing "a severe covid-19 third wave" with more than 333,000 reported cases, including 3,611 new cases Monday.