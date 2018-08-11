CANADA

Charges filed in deaths of 4 in New Brunswick

Canadian police charged a man Saturday in the deaths of two police officers and two civilians. Police in the eastern city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, said Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, faces four counts of first-degree murder.

The victims have been identified as police Constable Robb Costello, 45, police Constable Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie-Lee Wright, 32.

No motive has been disclosed, and police said they were working to determine a link between the gunman and Robichaud and Wright, who a cousin said had recently become a couple.

Police said Costello and Burns were responding to calls of shots fired at an apartment complex and saw two deceased civilians before being shot and killed themselves. Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch said Raymond was shot by police and was in serious but stable condition at a hospital.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Arab minority protests nation state law

Members of Israel’s Arab minority led a mass protest Saturday in central Tel Aviv against a contentious new law that critics say marginalizes the state’s non-Jewish citizens. The protest came a week after thousands of Druze, also members of the Arab minority, packed the same city square.

Israel’s 1948 declaration of independence defined the country as a Jewish and democratic state, and the government says the recently passed bill merely enshrines the country’s existing character. But critics say it sidelines the country’s non-Jewish population, namely the Arab community that makes up 20 percent of the population. One clause downgrades the Arabic language from official to “special” standing.

Some protesters waved Palestinian flags. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted footage of them, commenting, “No better testament to the necessity of the Nation State law.”

— Associated Press

U.S. to give back church bells taken from the Philippines: The United States is returning to the Philippines church bells seized by U.S. troops as trophies during a war between the two countries more than a century ago. U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has notified Congress of plans to return the Bells of Balangiga to the Philippines at a date yet to be identified, the U.S. Embassy in Manila said. In 1901, U.S. soldiers killed thousands of Filipinos, including women and children, in the town of Balangiga in response to the death of 48 U.S. soldiers at the hands of rebels during the war between the two countries. U.S. troops took the town's church bells. Two of the bells are at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming; the third is part of a traveling museum.

Jordanian security officers die in explosion: Three members of Jordan's security forces were killed Saturday when they stormed a hideout of suspected militants that had been rigged with explosives, the government spokeswoman said. The officers had been chasing suspects in an explosion a day earlier in which a policeman was killed. Prime Minister Omar Razzaz portrayed Friday's bombing as a "terrorist attack." No group immediately took responsibility. A close Western ally in a turbulent region, Jordan has largely been spared the violence in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

Romanians continue protests despite crackdown: Tens of thousands of Romanians held another anti-government protest in Bucharest, a day after a previous demonstration turned violent, leaving 455 people in need of medical treatment. "Have no fear! Romanians will rise up!" and "You thieves!" they yelled. Protesters blew vuvuzelas and projected the words "Down with the government" on government offices. Critics say Romania has lost ground in fighting corruption since the ruling Social Democratic Party assumed power in 2016. They are urging the government to resign and call a new election.

Scientists say Indonesia quake raised parts of Lombok nearly a foot: Scientists say the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 387 people lifted the Indonesian island it struck by as much as 10 inches. Using satellite images of Lombok from the days following the Aug. 5 quake, scientists from NASA and the California Institute of Technology made a ground deformation map. In the island's northwest, near the epicenter, the fault line lifted the earth by nearly a foot. In other places it dropped by 2 to 6 inches. Some 390,000 people, about 10 percent of Lombok's population, have been left homeless.

— From news services