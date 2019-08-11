JERUSALEM

Palestinians clash with

Israeli police at holy site

Muslim worshipers and Israeli police clashed Sunday at a major Jerusalem holy site during prayers marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Palestinian medics said at least 14 people were wounded, one seriously, in the skirmishes at the site, which Muslims refer to as the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Jews refer to as the Temple Mount. Police said at least four officers were wounded. Witnesses said at least two people were arrested.

The clashes occurred amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, just days after an Israeli soldier was killed south of Jerusalem. On Saturday, Israeli troops killed four Palestinian militants attempting to cross the Gaza border fence.

Tens of thousands of Muslims had flocked to the Jerusalem site early Sunday for prayers, police said. Jews also observe on Sunday the Ninth of Av, a day of fasting and mourning for the destruction of the two biblical temples that stood at the site in antiquity.

Large numbers of Palestinians had gathered at the compound gates after rumors circulated that police would allow Jewish visitors to enter the site. The protesters chanted “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) and threw stones at police, who then charged into the compound firing stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets.

Jews are barred from praying at the compound under a long-standing arrangement between Israel and Muslim authorities.

— Associated Press

INDIA

147 killed in flooding

in 3 states, officials say

The death toll from floods in the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rose to 147, state authorities said Sunday, as rescue teams raced to evacuate people and waters submerged parts of a renowned historical site.

Heavy rain and landslides forced hundreds of thousands of people to take shelter in relief camps, while train services were canceled in several flood-hit areas.

In the southern state of Kerala, at least 57 people were killed in rain-related incidents while more than 165,000 people were taking refuge in relief camps, officials said. Last year, more than 200 people were killed and more than 5 million affected in one of the worst floods in the state’s history.

In Karnataka, several structures at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were flooded.

Several other states also suffered heavy damage.

— Reuters

POLAND

Wartime group linked

to Nazis is honored

Polish officials joined war veterans on Sunday to pay tribute to a World War II-era underground force that collaborated with Nazi German forces toward the end of the war in their battle against the communists, who were imposing control on the nation.

A Mass in Warsaw opened ceremonies honoring the Holy Cross Mountains Brigade of the National Armed Forces on the 75th anniversary of its formation.

President Andrzej Duda’s patronage and the presence of ruling-party officials underlined the right-wing government’s rehabilitation of a partisan unit that fought both Germans and Soviets and is celebrated by the far right.

It is seen as part of a broader bid by the ruling Law and Justice party to appeal to right-wing voters ahead of parliamentary elections in October.

Poland had a large underground Home Army under the command of a government-in-exile that never collaborated with the Germans, and remembrance ceremonies traditionally focus on those soldiers.

— Associated Press

Syrian troops capture key village in Idlib: Government forces captured a key village in the northwestern province of Idlib, drawing close to a major town in the last rebel stronghold in Syria, state media and opposition activists said. The capture of Habeet opens up an approach to the southern regions of Idlib, a stronghold of al-Qaeda-linked militants and other armed groups. Habeet is also close to Khan Sheikhoun, a town held by rebels since 2012, and to parts of the highway linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo. Troops have been attacking Idlib since April 30.

Typhoon death toll reaches 33 in China: The death toll from a powerful typhoon that hit southeastern China has risen to 33, with rescue workers using rubber dinghies to evacuate stranded people as swift currents swept by homes. China's emergency broadcasting network said 16 people were still missing in Zhejiang province, where 32 died. It reported one more death in Anhui province. Typhoon Lekima triggered landslides and floods after making landfall in Zhejiang early Saturday, about 190 miles south of Shanghai.

— From news services