“During the fighting, the local market in Romich was reportedly looted and some shops were burned to the ground,” Dujarric said. “Many women and children fled in fear of their lives.”

There were high hopes that South Sudan would have peace and stability after gaining its hard-won independence from neighboring Sudan in 2011. But the world’s youngest nation slid into ethnic violence in December 2013, when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, started battling those loyal to Riek Machar, his former vice president, who belongs to the Nuer people.

Numerous attempts at peace failed, including a deal under which Machar returned as vice president in 2016 — only to flee the country months later amid fresh fighting. The civil war has killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced millions.

Intense international pressure followed the most recent peace deal, in 2018, and a coalition government led by Kiir, with Machar as his deputy, was formed Feb. 22. But peace is still elusive.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

2 border officials said killed by Turkish drone

A Turkish drone strike killed two senior Iraqi security officials, Iraq’s military said Tuesday, marking the first time that Turkey’s operation to root out Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq has produced fatalities among high-ranking Iraqi personnel.

The drone targeted a vehicle belonging to the border guard in the Bradost area, north of Irbil, the military statement said, causing the deaths of the two commanders and the vehicle’s driver.

Two Iraqi security officials said the border guard commanders were meeting secretly with members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, at the time. Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist group and has bombed its positions inside northern Iraq in several operations.

The security officials said five others also were killed in the attack. They did not say whether those victims were military personnel or civilians.

A PKK official in northern Iraq confirmed that the meeting had taken place in Bradost. “The purpose of the meeting was to bring stability to the area,” he said.

On June 17, Ankara launched an airborne and land offensive into the Iraqi region of Haftanin, about 10 miles from the Turkey-Iraq border.

The operation drew the ire of Iraqi officials, who on two occasions summoned Turkey’s ambassador to lodge a protest.

Turkey has defended its operations in northern Iraq, saying that neither the Iraqi government nor the regional Iraqi Kurdish administration have acted to remove PKK insurgents allegedly using Iraq’s territory to stage attacks on Turkey.

— Associated Press

Colombian election panel begins probe of Duque campaign: Colombia's national electoral commission said it has launched a preliminary investigation into President Iván Duque, his Democratic Center party and officials from his 2018 campaign over alleged finance violations. If irregularities are proven, the governing party could lose its legal status, preventing it from fielding candidates in future elections. It could also face fines and criminal penalties that could affect its leaders. In an extreme outcome, Congress could also declare Duque's presidency invalid. The commission is investigating accusations that a Venezuelan businessman gave $300,000 in financial support to Duque's campaign. Colombia's electoral law prohibits foreign donations to campaigns.

British lawmaker asks for virtual trial for diplomat's wife: A British lawmaker has asked the government to hold a virtual trial for the wife of a U.S. diplomat who left Britain after being involved in a road accident that killed a British teenager. The decision to charge Anne Sacoolas, who has claimed diplomatic immunity, has caused tensions between Britain and the United States, which has refused to extradite her. Britain's Press Association reported that lawmaker Andrea Leadsom wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel to propose a virtual trial or a trial in absentia as a "way to achieve closure . . . without undermining the U.S. decision not to accept the extradition request." Leadsom also wrote to the solicitor general, the foreign secretary and the Crown Prosecution Service.