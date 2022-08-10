World Digest: Aug. 11, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Dozens of migrants feared lost at sea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Greek authorities conducted a major search-and-rescue operation Wednesday for dozens of people believed missing at sea east of the island of Karpathos after a boat reportedly carrying up to 80 migrants toward Italy sank during the night. The coast guard said 29 people were rescued 33 nautical miles off Karpathos, a southeastern island between Rhodes and Crete.

The survivors were from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, and told authorities there had been 60 to 80 people on the vessel, the coast guard said. No further survivors had been located by late Wednesday, although the search was continuing.

Those rescued said the boat had departed the Antalya area on the southern Turkish coast for Italy when it ran into trouble. The most common sea route for asylum seekers from the Middle East, Asia and Africa has been from Turkey to the nearby Greek islands. But with Greek authorities increasing patrols in the Aegean, many are now attempting the much longer and more dangerous route directly to Italy.

— Associated Press

Drug cartel arrests trigger riotous acts in Mexico: A series of arrests of drug cartel figures in western Mexico has set off destruction of vehicles and businesses in the states of Jalisco and Guanajuato in apparent reaction. The region is dominated by the Jalisco New Generation cartel, whose leader, Nemesio Oseguera, "El Mencho," is among the most sought by Mexican and U.S. authorities. There was no indication Oseguera was arrested.

Oil tank farm fire in Cuba reported under control: A deadly fire that has consumed at least half of a large oil facility in western Cuba and threatened to worsen the island's energy crisis has been largely controlled after nearly five days, authorities said. Flames that recently consumed the fourth tank in the eight-tank facility in Matanzas were almost quelled, although the third tank remains on fire and surrounded by smoke. The blaze killed at least one person and injured 128 others, with 14 firefighters still reported missing and 20 people hospitalized.

At least 5 dead in prison break in Congo: At least five people, including two policemen, were killed in an attack at a prison in which about 750 inmates escaped in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern Butembo town, local officials said. Rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces attacked the Kakwangura prison early Wednesday during a transfer of prisoners, said Capt. Anthony Mwalushay, spokesman for the Congolese army in Beni. The rebels launched the attack based on information that female prisoners associated with their group would be transferred from Beni to Butembo, he said.

UAE overturns prison sentence of Khashoggi lawyer: The United Arab Emirates overturned a three-year prison sentence for an American civil rights lawyer who had represented slain Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Instead, Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen who lives in Virginia, was punished with a fine of $1.36 million and deportation. Ghafoor had been convicted in absentia in the UAE on murky charges that included money laundering and tax evasion. He was arrested last month upon landing at Dubai International Airport and sent to a detention facility in Abu Dhabi. Some suggest his arrest might be political due to his ties to Khashoggi, who was murdered in Turkey in 2018 by agents of Saudi Arabia, a close UAE ally.

— From news services

