The Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said in a statement that Navalny had been charged with creating an organization that “infringes on the personality and rights of citizens,” a crime punishable by up to three years in jail.
A jail term of that length could keep Navalny in custody past the next presidential election in 2024.
Allies who post on social media under the name Team Navalny described the accusation as “the latest meaningless charge.”
— Reuters
NIGERIA
Twitter ban to be lifted soon, minister says
Nigeria will soon lift its ban on Twitter after resolving some of its differences with the social media platform, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said Wednesday, signaling the end of a policy widely condemned as an affront to freedom of expression.
The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on June 4 after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists. Some telecom companies subsequently blocked access to users in Nigeria.
— Reuters
Israeli minister in Morocco signs 3 accords to boost ties: The foreign ministers of Israel and Morocco signed three accords Wednesday in a new step toward strengthening ties less than a year after agreeing to normalize relations. Visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Nasser Bourita, his Moroccan counterpart, signed off on an air service agreement between the North African kingdom and the state of Israel and an agreement to cooperate in culture, sports and youths. They also signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a political consultation mechanism between their countries' foreign ministries. It was not immediately clear what such a memorandum would encompass but appeared to fit into the wider design of the face-to-face diplomacy during Lapid's two-day visit to Morocco. The trip will be capped Thursday by the inauguration of Israel's liaison mission in Rabat, the capital.
Polish Parliament passes media bill despite U.S. opposition: Polish lawmakers voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that the opposition says aims to silence a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government, setting up a clash with one of Warsaw's most important allies. Washington has warned that a failure to renew the license of Discovery-owned news channel TVN24 could jeopardize future investments in Poland, while opposition politicians have condemned the bill as an attack on media freedoms. The bill, which would strengthen a ban on firms from outside the European Economic Area controlling Polish broadcasters, passed with 228 votes in favor, 216 against and 10 abstentions.
Italy swelters as Spain, Portugal brace for heat wave: Italy baked in sweltering temperatures that continued to drive deadly wildfires Wednesday, with Spain and Portugal bracing for the arrival of a dangerous heat wave that has grilled southeastern Europe and is starting to push west toward the Iberian peninsula. A heat wave fed by hot air from North Africa has engulfed large parts of the Mediterranean region in recent days, contributing to massive wildfires and killing dozens of people in Italy, Turkey and Algeria. Sicily recorded Wednesday what may be a new European temperature record, though weather experts cautioned that the measurement still must be confirmed.
— From news services