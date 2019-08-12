ARGENTINA

Macri's poor showing stuns financial markets

Argentine stocks and currency plummeted Monday after President Mauricio Macri was snubbed by voters, who appeared to hand a resounding primary victory to a populist ticket that includes his predecessor, Cristina Fernández.

The preliminary results from Sunday’s voting suggest that the conservative Macri will face an uphill battle going into general elections in October and give the populists, who governed Argentina for most of the past two decades, a strong chance of returning to power.

The result stunned financial markets. About a third of the Argentine companies that trade in U.S. markets lost half of their value Monday, but losses were extreme across the board.

With 88 percent of polling stations tallied early Monday, the presidential slate headed by Alberto Fernández and his running mate, Cristina Fernández, led with about 47 percent of the votes in the primary, which featured 10 candidates. Macri and his running mate had 32 percent — a wide deficit that potentially positioned the Fernández team to win in the first round of the general election, set for Oct. 27.

To be elected president in the first round, candidates need to finish with at least 45 percent of the vote or have 40 percent and a greater than 10-point advantage over the nearest rival. If no candidate wins outright, there will be a November runoff.

The primary functioned largely as a poll for the October vote. All of the parties already had chosen their candidates, and the only practical result was to eliminate from the general election a few minor parties that got less than 1.5 percent of the overall votes.

CANADA

Two teen fugitives died by suicide, police say

Canadian police said Monday that two fugitives suspected of killing a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as another man died in what appears to be suicide by gunfire.

The medical examiner completed the autopsies and confirmed that the bodies found last week in dense bush in northern Manitoba were indeed those of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck and were suspects in the fatal shootings of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, whose bodies were found July 15 along the Alaska Highway about 300 miles from where Dyck was killed.

A manhunt for the pair had spread across three provinces and included the Canadian military.

Their bodies were found near Gillam, Manitoba.

McLeod and Schmegelsky themselves were originally considered missing persons and became suspects only later. Police were investigating a photograph of Nazi paraphernalia allegedly sent online by one of them.

BRAZIL

Motion seeks to block leader's son from post

Federal prosecutors in Brazil filed a motion Monday that could block President Jair Bolsonaro’s son from becoming ambassador to Washington.

The prosecutor’s office in the capital is asking a regional federal court to specify that ambassadors must have diplomatic experience.

The motion comes in response to complaints about plans to name congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, 35, as ambassador to the United States.

The U.S. government has signed off on the appointment, but it has not yet been approved by the Brazilian Senate.

The younger Bolsonaro has no diplomatic experience. He recently defended his qualifications by noting that he had worked at fast-food restaurants in the United States several years ago.

Blast at Iraqi weapons depot injures 13: Iraq's Interior Ministry said a large blast at an ammunition depot southwest of the capital, Baghdad, injured 13 people, most lightly. A ministry spokesman said it was not clear what caused the blast at the al-Saqr military base, which houses a weapons depot for the federal police and the mainly Shiite, state-sanctioned militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Death toll in Myanmar landslide climbs to 56: The death toll in a landslide that buried more than a dozen homes in southeastern Myanmar has climbed to 56, an official said. The landslide hit a village in Paung township on Friday. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said monsoon flooding had displaced more than 7,000 people last week in Mon state. Apart from the landslide in Paung, houses and a school in other townships were washed away, roads were blocked and villages were submerged.

