Under international humanitarian law, warring parties may attack only military targets and must take all feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians, Human Rights Watch said in its statement. The laws of war also prohibit indiscriminate attacks.
Last month, Human Rights Watch found that Israel also had violated international law during the conflict.
More than 250 Palestinians in Gaza died in Israeli strikes.
BRITAIN
No new investigation of Prince Andrew
London’s top police official said the city’s police department is reviewing its files but is not opening a new investigation of Britain’s Prince Andrew, who faces sexual assault allegations in a U.S. lawsuit.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said London police working with prosecutors had already reviewed the case twice before Virginia Giuffre, one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers, sued Andrew, 61, in a U.S. federal court this week. “As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material,” Dick told British radio station LBC. “No one is above the law.”
Giuffre’s lawsuit accuses the prince of sexually assaulting her in 2001, when she was 17 years old. Andrew, the third of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Turkish police detain dozens in riotous attack on refugees: Police in Turkey have detained 76 people in connection with attacks on homes and businesses believed to be owned by Syrians. A hundreds-strong mob took to the streets of the capital Ankara's Altindag neighborhood late Wednesday, throwing stones at Syrian refugees' homes, ransacking some shops and chanting anti-Syrian slogans, local media reports said. The violence, which comes as sentiment against Syrian and Afghan refugees is running high, followed the stabbing death of a Turkish teenager in the same neighborhood earlier in the day.
Russia reportedly detains head of hypersonic lab: Russia detained the head of a research facility that specializes in hypersonic technology in Moscow on suspicion of state treason, the Tass news agency cited a source as saying. Russia's Federal Security Service will ask a court to hold him in custody for two months, the report said. It named him as Alexander Kuranov, whose profile on the Hypersonic Systems Research Facility's site says he is a specialist in hypersonic technology. A number of Russian scientists, soldiers and officials have been charged with treason in recent years after being accused of passing sensitive material to foreign countries.
