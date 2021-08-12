Russia reportedly detains head of hypersonic lab: Russia detained the head of a research facility that specializes in hypersonic technology in Moscow on suspicion of state treason, the Tass news agency cited a source as saying. Russia's Federal Security Service will ask a court to hold him in custody for two months, the report said. It named him as Alexander Kuranov, whose profile on the Hypersonic Systems Research Facility's site says he is a specialist in hypersonic technology. A number of Russian scientists, soldiers and officials have been charged with treason in recent years after being accused of passing sensitive material to foreign countries.