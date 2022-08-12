World Digest: Aug. 12, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

10 killed in rampage; gunman also dead Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ten people, including two children and their mother, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were wounded, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation. The gunman was also killed. Montenegro Police Director Zoran Brdjanin said that about 3:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man with a hunting rifle fatally shot two siblings, ages 8 and 11, and wounded their mother, who died later at a medical facility. He said the family were tenants in the gunman’s house.

The gunman then went outside and fatally shot seven other people. A police officer was wounded in an ensuing shootout, Brdjanin said.

“When we arrived ... we saw nine dead bodies, including two children,” said state prosecutor Andrijana Nastic. “ ... I can only say that the shooter was killed by a citizen.”

Montenegro’s Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said three days of mourning would be declared starting Friday evening.

— Reuters

Deadly prison violence spills into border city

A gang riot in a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juárez, where alleged gang members killed nine people, including four workers at a radio station, security officials said Friday.

The government’s security undersecretary, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, said the violence started in the state prison after 1 p.m. Thursday when a member of the Mexicles gang attacked members of the rival Chapos. Two inmates were killed and 20 injured.

Then suspected gang members outside the prison began burning businesses and shooting up Ciudad Juárez.

Mejía Berdeja said four MegaRadio employees who were broadcasting a live promotional event outside a business were killed in the shooting.

— Associated Press

Officials probe die-off of fish in Oder River

Authorities in Poland and Germany are working “flat out” to establish the cause of a mass fish die-off in the Oder River, German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said Friday, warning of an environmental catastrophe.

Tons of dead fish have been found since late July in the Oder, which runs through both nations. Officials have said they think a toxic substance is to blame but have yet to identify it.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the river would take years to return to normal. “It is likely that enormous amounts of chemical waste have been dumped,” he said, adding that those responsible would be held accountable.

— Reuters

5 Congolese police officers killed in protest over jailbreak: Five police officers in the Democratic Republic of Congo were killed, local authorities said, as public frustration mounted in the eastern city of Butembo over the freeing of more than 800 prison inmates by suspected Islamist militants. Protesters demanded to know how a prison in the middle of the city could be attacked with such apparent ease, said Van Germain Katsiwa, a representative of a local civil society group. Congolese troops were able to quell Wednesday's unrest, but the mood in the city remained tense, an army spokesman said.

Sierra Leone leader says protesters sought overthrow: Sierra Leone's president, Julius Maada Bio, said this week's anti-government protests, which led to the deaths of six police officers and at least 21 civilians, were an attempt to overthrow the government. On Wednesday, police used tear gas and guns to disperse large crowds of protesters throwing rocks and burning tires in Freetown, the capital, and other cities. "The chant of the insurrectionists was for a violent overthrow of the democratically elected government," Maada Bio said in an address to the nation.

Former Grenada minister tapped as next climate chief: The former climate resilience minister for the Caribbean nation of Grenada has been tapped to be the next U.N. climate chief, according to sources familiar with the selection. Simon Stiell will replace Patricia Espinosa, who finished her second term as executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change in July.

— From news services

