SYRIA

U.N.: More than 130 killed over weekend

The United Nations said Monday that at least 134 people, including many children, were killed over the weekend in northern Syria.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York that at least 59 civilians, including 17 children, were killed when a weapons and ammunition depot exploded in a residential building near the town of Sarmada.

A Syrian search-and-rescue group put the death toll from the blast at 67. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 69 died, including 17 children. The Observatory said 52 of the victims were civilians; the rest were militants or could not be identified.

Citing the U.N. children’s agency, Haq said 28 children were killed over the past 36 hours in other incidents. He said that three UNICEF-supported health facilities were attacked and that two are now out of service.

Haq said local authorities suspended all school activities in three towns for three days because of hostilities.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Corbyn under fire over homage to Palestinians

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is facing allegations of enabling anti-Semitism, acknowledged Monday that he was present at a wreath-laying to Palestinians allegedly linked to the killing of 11 Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

But the Labour Party leader said, “I don’t think I was actually involved” in laying the wreath.

The left-wing politician — a longtime critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians — has been facing mounting criticism since the Daily Mail published photos of Corbyn holding a wreath in a Tunis cemetery in 2014, near what the newspaper said were graves of members of Black September, the Palestinian militant group that carried out the massacre at the Munich Games. Several members of the group were later killed by Israel.

Corbyn has previously said he was at the cemetery to commemorate the victims of a 1985 Israeli air attack on Palestine Liberation Organization offices in Tunis.

On Monday, he acknowledged that a wreath also had been laid to commemorate “those that were killed in Paris in 1992.” PLO official Atef Bseiso, whom Israel accused of helping to plan the Munich attack, was killed outside a Paris hotel that year.

“I was present when it was laid. I don’t think I was actually involved in it,” Corbyn told reporters. “I was there because I wanted to see a fitting memorial to everyone who has died in every terrorist incident everywhere because we have to end it.”

The statement is unlikely to quell criticism from Jewish groups and Labour members that Corbyn has allowed anti-Semitism to spread in the party. He has been accused of failing to expel party members who express anti-Semitic views and has received criticism for his past statements.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Death toll from quake that hit island tops 430

The death toll from the earthquake that rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok a week ago has passed 430, and the government is estimating that economic losses will exceed several hundred million dollars.

The national disaster agency said Monday that the Aug. 5 quake killed 436 people.

It said damage to homes, infrastructure and other property amounted to at least $342 million, calling that a temporary figure that will rise as more assessments are made. The agency said rebuilding will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 7.0-magnitude earthquake flattened thousands of homes and, according to the disaster agency’s latest estimate, has displaced about 350,000 people.

Lombok, a popular but less-developed tourist destination than neighboring Bali, was hit by three strong quakes in little over a week and has endured more than 500 aftershocks.

— Associated Press

313 hurt as boardwalk collapses in Spanish city: An oceanside boardwalk collapsed during a nighttime concert in the Spanish city of Vigo, injuring 313 people, five of them seriously, authorities said. Many young people were on the port's wooden boardwalk when it gave way during the closing event of a three-day festival, officials in the northwestern port city said. The wooden boards cracked along a central section, about 130 feet long, and people slid into the sea below, emergency services said.

Shootout in Cairo suburb kills 6 suspected militants: Egypt's Interior Ministry said police killed six suspected Islamist militants in a shootout in a Cairo suburb. The statement said that the fighting erupted when police raided a suspected militant hideout in the suburban Sixth of October District and that police seized weapons during the raid. Egypt, which has been under a state of emergency since April 2017, has been battling Islamist militants for years, but the insurgency gained strength after the 2013 overthrow of elected but divisive Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

Tunisian leader backs equal inheritance rights for women: Tunisia's president has promised to submit a bill to parliament soon that aims to give women equal inheritance rights as men. In a speech marking Women's Day in Tunisia, President Beji Caid Essebsi said he wants to submit the proposal "as soon as possible," probably when parliament reconvenes in October. The current system, based on Islamic law, generally grants daughters only half the inheritance given to sons and is standard practice in most Muslim countries.

— From news services